MNM chief Kamal Haasan, TN CM C Joseph Vijay, and Rajinikanth paid last respects to late filmmaker K Bhagyaraj in Chennai. Keralam CM V D Satheesan also condoled the demise of the veteran actor, remembering him as the 'Screenplay King'.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday arrived at the residence of late popular actor and director K Bhagyaraj to pay his last respects and offer condolences to the grieving family.

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The death of the veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter brought together several political leaders and film personalities in Chennai, as they arrived to pay their final respects to the celebrated filmmaker whose work left a lasting impact on Tamil cinema.

Actress and politician Kasthuri Shankar said, "K. Bhagyaraj is a legend. He has shaped the way Tamil movies are made today... he has introduced and created so many stars. So many producers owe it to Bhagyaraj's movies. Even this generation knows him so well; he has updated himself like that... It's highly unexpected. I believe that in five minutes, everything was over. Nobody expected. Om Shanti."

Political Leaders Pay Homage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited Bhagyaraj's residence and paid floral tributes to the late filmmaker. He also met Bhagyaraj's wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled the demise of veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, remembering him as a filmmaker who transformed storytelling in Tamil cinema and left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

Keralam CM Remembers 'Screenplay King'

In a post on X, Satheesan paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's contribution to Indian cinema, describing him as the "Screenplay King" who redefined filmmaking with his distinctive storytelling style, creative vision and memorable performances.

The Keralam Chief Minister also recalled Bhagyaraj's association with Malayalam cinema, saying his performance in the Malayalam film 'Mr. Marumakan' continues to be fondly remembered by audiences in Keralam.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. Revered as the 'Screenplay King,' he redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema with his unique creative vision and unforgettable performances," Satheesan wrote.

"He also shared a special bond with Malayalam cinema -- his memorable role in Mr. Marumakan continues to be fondly remembered by fans in #Keralam. His immense contributions to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth also visited Bhagyaraj's residence to pay his last respects.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the filmmaker were brought to his residence, where family members, friends and members of the film fraternity gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Remembering the 'King of Screenplay'

Born on January 7, 1953, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers. He earned the title of the "King of Screenplay" for his unique writing style and storytelling.

Over a career spanning several decades, he became known for films based on middle-class life, memorable dialogues and emotional stories.

Bhagyaraj started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Bharathiraja before becoming one of Tamil cinema's leading writers, directors and actors. He acted in more than 75 films, directed over 25 films and also worked as a producer, novelist and magazine editor. He won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Mundhanai Mudichu.

Tributes poured in from across the film fraternity, with colleagues and admirers remembering Bhagyaraj for his lasting contribution to Indian cinema and his unparalleled talent as a storyteller. (ANI)