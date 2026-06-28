Union Minister V Somanna highlighted PM Modi's 'transformational governance,' stating the last 12 years laid the foundation for a new era of development, lifting 25 crore families out of poverty and expanding access to clean drinking water.

Union Minister V Somanna on Sunday highlighted what he described as "transformational governance" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the last 12 years of the Central government have laid the foundation for a "new era of development" in India.

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Highlights of 'Transformational Governance'

Addressing media personnel in Ramnagar during a public interaction near a temple, Somanna, the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, said that "whatever was required for the country has been done in the past 12 years," adding that the government's policies have significantly improved the lives of common citizens. He asserted that nearly 25 crore families have been lifted out of poverty, crediting a wide range of welfare initiatives and targeted schemes for the achievement.

He further said that access to clean drinking water has expanded dramatically, noting that earlier, only about 3 crore families had access, while the number has now risen to nearly 16 crore households.

"The government has worked to improve the standard of living in rural India through schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana," Somanna said, adding that these programmes have strengthened agricultural livelihoods and ensured financial stability for farmers.

He also highlighted governance reforms, claiming that simplification of administrative processes and decentralisation of services have enabled greater participation of the common public in decision-making and welfare delivery.

Referring to the Prime Minister's long-term vision, Somanna said the idea of a "Viksit Bharat" aims to position India as a global leader by 2047. He stated that significant progress has been made across infrastructure sectors, including roadways, railways, and highways, contributing to overall economic growth.

Somanna further noted that opportunities are being created for students from ordinary backgrounds, stating that around 10,000 students every year are being supported to pursue medical and engineering education. He said such initiatives are aimed at ensuring that children from rural and economically weaker families are able to fulfil professional aspirations.

He added that multiple initiatives have been introduced to support farmers with small landholdings, enabling them to achieve self-sustained livelihoods. According to him, these efforts reflect a broader transformation in rural India driven by the Central government policies.

Stance on Karnataka's Bidadi Township Project

Shifting focus to Karnataka politics, Somanna also commented on the proposed Bidadi township project. He urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reconsider and withdraw the plan, arguing that agricultural and fertile lands should not be diverted for township development.

Recalling his earlier tenure as a minister, Somanna said he had initiated multiple phases of the "Surayanagar" development project in regions such as Jigani Hobli and Sarjapura in Anekal, where thousands of acres were developed for satellite town planning. He maintained that development should not come at the cost of fertile agricultural land, stating that "displacing farmers and constructing houses on productive land does not make sense."

Somanna further suggested that instead of pursuing the Bidadi township project, the government should prioritise environmental restoration efforts, particularly the cleaning of the heavily polluted Byramangala Lake, which he said is currently emitting a strong stench and causing discomfort in surrounding areas. He urged DK Shivakumar to utilise his administrative experience for more productive initiatives, reiterating that the Bidadi township plan should be dropped in favour of sustainable and environmentally responsible development strategies.