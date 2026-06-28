A young woman died from severe postpartum bleeding following a home birth guided by YouTube videos in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

A young woman died from severe postpartum bleeding following a home birth guided by YouTube videos in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. The deceased, Sasikala, was a resident of Thalavaipalayam near Uthukuli. The incident took place on June 25 when she and her family allegedly attempted a home delivery without medical supervision, relying on instructional videos available on YouTube.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to preliminary probe, Sasikala had delivered her first child through a Caesarean section (C-section). Hoping to have a natural birth for her second child, she, along with her husband and mother-in-law, decided against seeking professional medical care.

However, the placenta failed to detach properly after childbirth, triggering severe postpartum haemorrhage (excessive bleeding). She was initially rushed to the Government Hospital in Perundurai before being shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for advanced treatment.

Doctors successfully rescued the baby, who is currently under close medical observation. Despite medical efforts, Sasikala succumbed to excessive blood loss on Sunday.

The Uthukuli police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.