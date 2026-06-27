Veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai at 73 from a cardiac arrest. Rajinikanth paid his last respects. Known as the 'Screenplay King', he was remembered for his contributions to Tamil cinema and unique storytelling.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Saturday visited the residence of veteran actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj in Chennai to pay his last respects. The mortal remains of the filmmaker were brought to his residence earlier in the day, where family members, friends and members of the film industry gathered to bid him a final farewell.

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Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenways area following a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest.

Tributes Pour in for 'Screenplay King'

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled Bhagyaraj's demise and remembered him as a filmmaker who changed storytelling in Tamil cinema. In a post on X, Satheesan called him the "Screenplay King" and said his work would continue to inspire generations.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. Revered as the 'Screenplay King,' he redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema with his unique creative vision and unforgettable performances." "He also shared a special bond with Malayalam cinema -- his memorable role in Mr. Marumakan continues to be fondly remembered by fans in #Keralam. His immense contributions to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

An Illustrious Career

Born on January 7, 1953, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers and earned the title of the "King of Screenplay" for his distinctive writing style. Over a career spanning several decades, he changed the landscape of commercial Tamil cinema by focusing on relatable middle-class characters, sharp dialogue and emotionally engaging narratives.

Bhagyaraj began his film career as an assistant director to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before emerging as one of Tamil cinema's finest writers and directors. Apart from acting in more than 75 films and directing over 25, Bhagyaraj also worked as a producer, novelist and magazine editor. He received the Filmfare Best Actor Award for 'Mundhanai Mudichu', one of the landmark films of his career.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. His death comes just 17 days after the passing of his mentor and acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, marking another significant loss for Tamil cinema.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the film fraternity, with colleagues and admirers remembering Bhagyaraj for his lasting contribution to Indian cinema and his unparalleled talent as a storyteller. (ANI)