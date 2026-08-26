BJP leader Anil Baluni met Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, urging him to establish Central Schools in Uttarakhand's Gairsain, Ramnagar, Yamkeshwar, and Devprayag. Joshi reportedly responded positively, assuring necessary action.

BJP leader Anil Baluni on Tuesday said he met Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and urged him to take necessary steps for establishing Central Schools in several areas of Uttarakhand. Baluni said he met Joshi and extended his best wishes to him on assuming the additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

Baluni's Appeal on Social Media

In a post on X, Anil Baluni wrote, "Today, I met with the Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri Joshi Pralhad ji and extended my best wishes to him on assuming the additional charge of the Ministry of Education." He further added, "On this occasion, reiterating my demand for the establishment of a Central School in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand, I urged the Hon'ble Minister ji to take necessary action. Additionally, I requested the establishment of Central Schools in Ramnagar, Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency, and Devprayag as well. The Hon'ble Minister ji responded positively on this important matter and assured necessary action. The establishment of Central Schools in these areas will provide better opportunities for quality education to local students, and it will prove to be an important step towards a bright future for the children of the hills."

Push for Quality Education

During the meeting, Baluni reiterated his demand for the establishment of a Central School in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand, and urged the Union Minister to take necessary action in this regard. He also requested the establishment of Central Schools in Ramnagar, Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency, and Devprayag.

According to Baluni, the Union Education Minister responded positively to the requests and assured him of necessary action. Baluni said the establishment of Central Schools in these areas would provide better opportunities for quality education to local students. The schools would also be an important step towards creating better educational opportunities for children in the hill areas of Uttarakhand, he added.