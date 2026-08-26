Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched 'Shravan Utsav' to empower Sakhi Mandal women. From Aug 26 to Sep 7, they will get free stalls at fairs in 6 districts to sell their products, boosting their income and promoting 'Vocal for Local'.

Empowering Women for an Aatmanirbhar Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took various initiatives to empower women, helping them become Aatmanirbhar and contribute to the development of the State and the nation.

Under the "Shravan Utsav", the State Government has set up special platforms in 6 districts from August 26 to September 7, 2026, to help Sakhi Mandal women directly sell their products at various fairs and religious events. This will help increase their income and promote the "Vocal for Local" and "Lakhpati Didi" campaigns, according to the release.

The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd. (GLPC), under the Rural Development Department, will allocate stalls at fairs to provide a wider market for various food products, handicrafts, handlooms, traditional attire, worship materials, home decor items and other local products manufactured by Self-Help Groups (Sakhi Mandals) working under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Stall Allocations at Major Fairs

During this programme, financial assistance cheques will also be distributed to Sakhi Mandal women as an encouragement. Preparations for the fairs are in full swing by the district administrations in Rajkot and Ghela Somnath. The fair at Ghela Somnath will be held for five days starting tomorrow, while the fair in Rajkot will be organised at the Race Course from September 2 to 6.

At the fair organised in Rajkot, 40 stalls will be allocated to Sakhi Mandal women, while 15 stalls will be allocated at Ghela Somnath, according to the release.

In addition, 65 stalls will be allocated at the fair in Porbandar, 20 stalls in Gir Somnath and 20 stalls in Devbhoomi Dwarka.

Furthermore, 20 stalls will be allocated at the Nishkalank Mahadev fair in Bhavnagar, while 15 stalls will also be allocated at Nilkanthdham, Poicha, in Narmada district.

Comprehensive Support for Entrepreneurs

GLPC will provide Sakhi Mandal women with free stalls as well as accommodation and meals. In addition, travel expenses will also be provided to the Sakhi Mandal women for commuting to and from the fairs.

Thus, Sakhi Mandal women can sell their products effectively without having to bear any additional expenses.

Fostering Self-Reliance and Economic Growth

Shravan is a month of religious celebrations, with devotees offering prayers at Shiva temples and lakhs of people visiting Jyotirlingas, Shaktipeeths, Krishna temples, pilgrimage sites and other religious places across Gujarat.

The State Government provides free training to women in rural areas to enable them to become economically self-reliant. Interest-free loans are also provided to support the purchase of equipment required for manufacturing handicraft products.

Women in rural areas of the State are now not only contributing to their household income but are also becoming 'Lakhpati Didis' and making valuable contributions to the economic development of the State and the country.

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