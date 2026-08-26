Congress's Salman Khurshid calls the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal a "pipe dream" that violates the Constitution. He also expressed doubts about the government's foreign policy, economic policies, ethanol blending, and trade agreements.

'One Nation, One Election' Unconstitutional: Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' system is not constitutionally feasible and claimed that implementing it would violate the Constitution. Khurshid said the existing constitutional framework does not permit simultaneous elections in the manner proposed and described the idea as a "pipe dream". "The constitutional mandate today does not permit that anyone say that 'One Nation, One Election' can happen. We believe that if it is done today, it would violate the Constitution. It is a pipe dream," Khurshid said.

Speaking on the issue, the Congress leader said his party was not convinced that the proposal was constitutionally feasible. He also alleged that the government was exploring different measures to facilitate delimitation, increase the number of parliamentary seats and implement women's reservation. "We are not convinced that this is constitutionally feasible," he said.

Khurshid further alleged that the government was unwilling to follow straightforward constitutional routes and was instead attempting to adopt what he described as "convoluted and indirect routes". "It is evident to everyone how they are reaching out to various parties and poaching members from them. It does not bode well for our country," he said.

On Hijab Row Ruling

On the Allahabad High Court's decision rejecting a student's plea to wear a hijab in school, Khurshid said the Supreme Court had already settled the matter and suggested that the High Court ruling would not have major consequences. "The Supreme Court has already settled this matter. I do not believe the Allahabad High Court's ruling will be particularly consequential, given the indications already provided by the Supreme Court," he said.

Doubts Over Other Govt Policies

Khurshid also expressed doubts over several aspects of the Central Government's policies, including its foreign and economic policies. "We have doubts about their foreign policy and their economic policy," he said, while also raising questions over the government's initiative to blend ethanol with petrol.

The Congress leader said his party also had concerns regarding trade agreements with the United States. "We have doubts regarding their initiative to blend ethanol with petrol. We have doubts about the trade agreements with America. For us, this is a government that inspires doubt," Khurshid said.

His remarks covered the government's proposed electoral reforms as well as its policies on fuel blending, foreign affairs and trade.