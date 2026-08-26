Tripura CM Manik Saha stated the government is boosting health services by recruiting doctors and expanding infrastructure. He emphasised transparent, merit-based hiring to make the state self-sufficient and urged new doctors to be compassionate.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that, in order to provide advanced and modern medical services to every citizen of the state, the state government has given special importance to the recruitment of doctors and health workers, along with expanding the health infrastructure.

"One of the goals of the state government is to improve the quality of health services and eliminate the shortage of doctors to make the state more self-sufficient in the medical field," said Saha.

Government's Commitment to Action

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while handing over appointment letters to General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and inaugurating the training programme for dentists and Community Health Officers (CHOs) at Pragya Bhavan today.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Health Minister of the state, said that bringing about a radical change in the state's health services and providing modern medical services to every citizen is not just a promise, but one of the responsibilities of the present government.

"This government believes in deeds, not words. Today's recruitment and training programme is an important example of that continuous effort. The government is working expeditiously to fill the vacancies in the Health Department of the state. The process of filling the vacancies has been started through TPSC. Health services in rural and marginal areas of the state will be further strengthened," he said.

Transparent and Merit-Based Recruitment

Saha said that currently, the government recruitment process is being conducted on the basis of transparency and merit.

"The government is working to ensure that the youth get the opportunities they deserve on the basis of merit. In addition to maintaining transparency in recruitment to government jobs, special emphasis has also been given to recruiting the required number of doctors in the health services," he said.

CM's Message to New Doctors

Addressing the newly appointed doctors, the Chief Minister said that the medical profession is not just a job; it is a great responsibility directly related to the lives and health of people.

"Doctors should give special importance to compassion and humane behaviour with patients. Because the treatment and compassion of doctors towards patients often work more than medicine. Performing duties as a government doctor means dedicating oneself to serving people," he said.

He urged the newly appointed doctors to provide medical services by treating every patient as if they were a member of their own family.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for doctors to keep themselves updated with modern technology, artificial intelligence and new medical methods, in addition to regularly acquiring knowledge.

Future Healthcare Initiatives

CM Saha informed that the government has also taken initiatives to start heart and liver transplant services in the coming days.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director of the Health Department Dr. Debashree Debbarma, Director of the Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department Dr. Anjan Das, Acting Director of the Health Education Department Dr. Abhijit Dutta, President of the Indian Dental Association, Tripura State Branch, Dr. Amit Lal Goswami, and others were present.

It is worth noting that the Chief Minister symbolically handed over appointment letters to some of the 42 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) at the event. (ANI)