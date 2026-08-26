Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Congress leader Pawan Khera's 'indecent' remarks on his swimming video, calling himself a 'natural khiladi' and threatening to report Khera's 'indiscipline' to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rijiju slams Khera over 'indecent' swimming video remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Pawan Khera over his "abusive" and "indecent" remarks regarding a video of the Minister swimming, asserting that he is a "natural khiladi" and does not need to invoke Rahul Gandhi while spending time with his people.

Hitting back at the Congress leader on X, Rijiju told Khera not to be "abusive needlessly" and questioned his conduct, even threatening to report his "indiscipline" to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Dear Pawan Khera, I'll report to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji about your indiscipline conduct if you talk about half-naked swimming. Do you swim with a full suit & coat?" Rijiju posted.

The Minister further stated, "You are a 1st-term MP, nominated by your party in Rajya Sabha & I've fought 8 elections so far. That doesn't give you the right to make indecent comment. I swim with my villagers to inspire my people & followers. Rahul ji doesn't exist in my mind when I'm with my people."

Rijiju also took a dig at the Congress party's tendency to compare activities with Rahul Gandhi, stating, "But Congressis started commenting that I can't swim like Rahul Ji. So, I responded, since I don't take training for activities. I'm a natural khiladi in our mighty rivers. Don't be abusive needlessly all the time."

War of words over Rahul Gandhi

The war of words began after Pawan Khera took a swipe at the Union Minister and other BJP leaders, claiming they were obsessed with Rahul Gandhi. In his post on X, Khera wrote, "Imagine how badly Rahul Ji has gotten under the BJP's skin. On one hand, @KirenRijiju can't even go for a half-naked swim without invoking @RahulGandhi. On the other, senior citizen @girirajsinghbjp has been reduced to calling himself a 74-year-old "new baby born". Ye kya haal kar rakha hai aapne inn sab ka Rahul ji?"

Khera's separate controversy over Amit Shah remarks

Congress leader Pawan Khera Khera has earlier been heavily criticised by the BJP for his comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP in Himachal Pradesh has sought an FIR from Shimla Police against Congress leader Pawan Khera for his derogatory remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The chief spokesperson and MLA of BJP HP, Rakesh Jamwal, on Monday accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of using "indecent and unparliamentary language" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said his party had approached the Shimla police seeking registration of an FIR. "Whether it is the Union Home Minister or anyone holding a constitutional post, such unparliamentary language should not be used. The words chosen by Pawan Khera, including 'aukaat', 'bhagoda' and 'tadipaar ', are objectionable," Jamwal said while speaking to ANI in Shimla. (ANI)