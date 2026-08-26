The National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) convened its 100th Virtual Conference Interaction Meeting, a milestone in strengthening engagement between the government and the trader community. The weekly platform facilitates interaction and grievance redressal.

The National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) on Tuesday convened its 100th Virtual Conference (VC) Interaction Meeting, marking a milestone in its efforts to strengthen regular engagement between the government and the trader community across the country.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release, the meeting was chaired by NTWB Chairman Sunil J. Singhi. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the 100th VC Interaction Meeting reflects the importance of sustained and institutionalised engagement with the trader community,

A Dedicated Platform for Traders

The decision to establish a dedicated virtual platform for retail traders was taken during the second meeting of the Board on February 7, 2024, chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. During the meeting, it was proposed that a dedicated virtual platform be created to facilitate regular interaction with retail traders, disseminate information about government schemes and policies, and provide traders with an accessible mechanism to raise grievances and suggestions. The initiative was formally launched during the third meeting of the Board on July 11, 2024.

Impact and Engagement

Since then, VC Interaction Meetings have been conducted every Monday from 3 pm to 4 pm, providing a structured platform for continuous engagement with traders. According to the Ministry, the weekly platform has facilitated interaction with retail traders, dissemination of information on government schemes and policy initiatives, and submission of grievances and suggestions. The platform has also enabled the identification of recurring issues and their communication to the concerned ministries and departments for consideration and redressal.

The platform has provided thousands of traders an avenue to directly share their concerns, suggestions and experiences with the government. It has connected small, medium and large traders from across the country on a common forum.

Future Focus

Going forward, the initiative will focus on expanding participation, strengthening feedback and recommendation mechanisms, and facilitating more tangible outcomes from issues raised through the platform.

The Role of Traders in the Economy

The Ministry said traders play an important role in the Indian economy by linking producers with consumers, contributing to employment generation, sustaining local markets and supporting livelihoods across the country. The welfare and empowerment of traders, it added, have a direct bearing on employment, household incomes, local economies and the overall economic strength of the country. (ANI)