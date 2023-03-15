AP's serial impersonator: 5 times ex-Ranji player Budumuru Bagaraju posed as the famous to earn crores

Former Ranji cricketer from Andhra Pradesh, Budumuru Nagaraju, who once batter in the nets for 82 hours to set the Guinness World Record, is now the state's infamous serial impersonator.

The Visakhapatnam-based player, who holds an MBA, has been arrested numerous times for impersonating key personalities from the state, including CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to dupe people of lakhs. According to reports, the former player has hoodwinked over 60 corporate firms to the tune of Rs 3 crore since 2018

The youngster from the Srikakulam district represented Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy matches between 2014 and 2016 and was also once part of the SunRisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's a look at 5 times B Nagaraju impersonated noted personalities to dupe corporates and people:

1. Impersonated AP CM to dupe Mumbai company MD of Rs 12 lakh

On Monday (March 13, 2023), the Mumbai cyber police arrested Budumuru Nagaraju for posing as Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and duping an electronic shop chain. The former Ranji player reportedly called the MD of the chain asking for a Rs 12 lakh sponsorship for budding cricketer Ricky Bhui. Nagaraju is said to have used the CM's photograph as his display picture on his mobile and asked the MD to arrange a sponsorship amount in the name of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). According to DCP (Mumbai-Cyber) Balsing Rajput, the ex-Ranji player has at least 30 FIRs against him for crimes he committed using a similar modus operandi.

2. Impersonated KT Rama Rao's personal secretary to dupe 9 corporates of nearly 40 lakh

In March 2021, Budumuru Nagaraju was arrested in Hyderabad for posing as Bandari Tirupathi, personal secretary to KT Rama Rao, and duping nine companies to the tune of nearly Rs 40 lakh in the name of the latter's swearing-in ceremony as CM of Telangana. According to Hyderabad Police, the ex-Ranji player demanded money from corporate companies, corporate hospitals, realtors and educational institutions to arrange a programme at LB stadium for the swearing-in ceremony. Police had claimed that he got habituated to a lavish lifestyle that resulted from securing sponsorships. Since he was no longer an active player, he hatched a plan to target corporate firms to sustain a luxurious life.

3. Impersonated KT Rama Rao's personal assistant to dupe a pharma company of Rs 15 lakh

In November 2020, North Zone Police Task Force arrested Budumuru Nagaraju for posing as Tirupathi Reddy, Personal Assistant to KT Rama Rao, then Minister of IT E&C, MA&UD, to extract money from a pharmaceutical company. According to the police, the accused told the company that the Pollution Control board would issue a closure notice to their factory and demanded Rs 15 lakh to resolve the matter.

4. Impersonated KT Rama Rao's personal assistant to dupe businessman of Rs 3.3 lakh

In February 2020, Budumuru Nagaraju was arrested for posing as Tirupathi Reddy, Personal Assistant to then IT Minister KT Rama Rao, to dupe the CMD of a private firm of Rs 3.3 lakh. According to the police, the former player told the businessman that one Mr Nagaraju Budumuru is a cricket player from Andhra Pradesh who was selected for the Under 25 World Cup to be held in England and part of the SunRisers Hyderabad IPL team and was in need for sponsorship for his cricket kit and the tour.

5. Impersonated BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad to dupe people

In May 2019, Budumuru Nagaraju was arrested for impersonating then BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad's voice and duping people. The Vijayawada police arrested the former player after a complaint that he had taken money from the person and promised to build a cricket academy in Visakhapatnam. According to the police, Nagaraju duped a person called N Gopal in 2018, claiming he would establish a Dhoni Cricket Academy in Visakhapatnam. He also duped a person of Rs 2.88 lakh posing as MSK Prasad and claimed he represented Kolkata Knight Riders. Nagaraju also collected Rs 3.88 lakh from Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited using the former India wicketkeeper's name.