A trivial argument over a bicycle ended in a gruesome murder in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, where three men allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death following a late-night confrontation.

A trivial argument over a bicycle ended in a gruesome murder in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, where three men allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death following a late-night confrontation. The shocking incident unfolded around 12:30 am on Tuesday near the residence of Vikram Darbar on Digtan Road in Sejwani village, located about 13 km from Pithampur police station.

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The victim has been identified as Vishnu Bagri, son of Bihari.

According to police, the violence was triggered after the prime accused, Gopi Bagri, allegedly confronted Vishnu over hiding his bicycle. The verbal altercation quickly spiralled out of control.

Police said Gopi was soon joined by his brother-in-law, Ravi Parmar, and another associate, Nirbhay Singh Bagri, both residents of the Chandan Nagar area in Ghatabillod. The trio allegedly launched a brutal knife attack on Vishnu, inflicting multiple stab wounds that proved fatal.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by 21-year-old Vishal Bagri.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the village, recorded the complainant's statement at the scene and later registered an FIR at the police station.

A case has been registered against the three accused under Sections 103(1) (murder), 296(B) (obscene abuse) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and are continuing further legal proceedings.