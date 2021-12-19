Andaman and Nicobar vaccinates 100% of eligible population against Coronavirus

According to the government, it was the first state or union territory to accomplish the accomplishment utilising solely Covishield.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has achieved 100% double dose COVID immunisation coverage among its target recipients. According to the government, it was the first state or union territory to accomplish the accomplishment utilising solely Covishield. Andaman & Nicobar Islands announced on Twitter that it has achieved 100% Covid vaccination coverage, making it the first state to do so using solely Covishield. It went on to say that the administration of the union territories surmounted enormous hurdles to accomplish this incredible accomplishment in one of the world's most isolated locations.

The government went on to say that immunisation in the state was extremely difficult. The union territory consists of 836 islands stretching from north to south, divided by the Rough Sea, dense rainforest, hills, and exposed severe weather. Like the rest of the country, the immunisation campaign in the islands began on January 16 of this year.

A health bulletin said that 2.87 lakh people received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of a target of 2.86 lakh, for a vaccination rate of 100.41 per cent. According to the report, 74.67% of the islands' entire population has been immunised.

Meanwhile, according to the health advisory, the number of coronavirus cases on the islands increased to 7,701 on Sunday as one additional individual tested positive for the ailment.

According to the report, the latest instance was discovered via contact tracing. The Union territory presently has two active cases. In contrast, according to the bulletin, 7,570 individuals have recovered from the sickness, including one in the previous 24 hours, and 129 people have died as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the World Health Organization announced that the coronavirus vaccine Covovax, manufactured in India, had been granted emergency approval.