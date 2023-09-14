Anantnag's unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists

In a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable courage displayed by Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat, who laid down their lives leading from the front during the ongoing operation, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement.

In the aftermath of tragic encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, where three valiant security officers lost their lives, fresh rounds of gunfire and explosions echoed through the encounter site. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, responding to the situation, reported that they have "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists in the Anantnag district, the very location where the deadly encounter unfolded just a day prior.

In a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable courage displayed by Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat, who laid down their lives leading from the front during the ongoing operation, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement. They revealed their unwavering commitment to the mission, stating, "Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists, including Uzair Khan."

The tragic encounter occurred in the Gadole area of Kokernag Tehsil in Anantnag district, where terrorists had taken refuge. It claimed the lives of the Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a Major-ranked officer, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police on Wednesday.

Among the fallen heroes, Colonel Manpreet Singh of the 19 Rashtriya Rifle of the Indian Army was identified, alongside Major Aashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanyun Muzamil Bhat.

The firefight erupted as security forces initiated a counter-terrorism operation to flush out the terrorists who were hiding in the Gadole area. The brave sacrifices of these officers were met with heartfelt tributes across the region, with school students in Jammu paying their respects to the fallen security officials.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers in Jammu voiced their outrage over the tragic loss of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat during the encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. In a passionate protest, they condemned Pakistan and symbolically burned effigies to honor the memory of these courageous individuals.

