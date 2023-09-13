Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Last Salute: India mourns death of 2 Army officers and J&K DSP in Anantnag encounter - WATCH

    An encounter broke out in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir where two army personnel and a police officer lost their lives. The nation unites to pay tributes to the bravehearts who valiantly fought against the terrorists.

    The Last Salute: India mourns death of 2 Army officers and J&K DSP in Anantnag encounter - WATCH
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 9:32 PM IST

    Srinagar: During an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, a colonel, a major of the army's Rashtriya Rifles unit, and a deputy superintendent were killed on Wednesday (Sep 13). Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanyun Muzamil Bhat sacrificed their lives in action during the gunfight. Colonel Manpreet Singh was the commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (19 RR) unit.

    In the dense forest of the Kokernag district of Anantnag, amid heavy firing by the terrorists, the body of the police officer has been retrieved.

    The Rashtriya Rifles are the army's counter-insurgency unit that operates in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Among the top officials who have rushed to the scene of the encounter to supervise the operation and evacuation of bodies are Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Army's 15 Corps commander, and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh.

    The Indian Army has deployed cheetah helicopters for surveillance operations over the encounter site.

    According to sources, the army and police together conducted an operation late last night after receiving specific details regarding the presence of terrorists. The Jammu and Kashmir police deputy superintendent and the commanding officer's troops came under intense firing from the terrorists.

    The three officers suffered serious injuries. Although reinforcements were quickly dispatched to the scene, sources claim that the injured were unable to be evacuated immediately owing to heavy gunfire from the terrorists, who are said to be deeply entrenched.

     

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 9:32 PM IST
