Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anantnag Encounter: Colonel Manpreet Singh was to end tenure with Rashtriya Rifles in 4 months

    Preliminary reports suggest that a tip-off led to the encirclement of two to three terrorists in Gadool. The operation, led by the decorated officer Col Singh, was jointly conducted by a combined force of the Army and police. Unfortunately, officers came under heavy fire from Srinagar for treatment.

    Anantnag Encounter: Colonel Manpreet Singh was to end tenure with Rashtriya Rifles in 4 months
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, alongside DSP Humayun Bhat of J&K Police, lost their lives during a fierce gunfight with suspected terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The intense firefight occurred in the forests surrounding Gadool village in Anantnag district, spanning the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The confrontation resulted in injuries to an Army soldier and five policemen, with the situation still ongoing.

    To note that on August 10, an operation in the same village to flush out hiding terrorists resulted in injuries to two civilians and a soldier due to a grenade explosion. Since August 5, 2019, until August 1 this year, a total of 119 Army, CAPF, and J&K Police personnel have lost their lives in terrorism-related attacks in the Kashmir zone, with an additional 24 casualties in the Jammu region.

    Preliminary reports suggest that a tip-off led to the encirclement of two to three terrorists in Gadool. The operation, led by the decorated officer Col Singh, was jointly conducted by a combined force of the Army and police. Unfortunately, the officers came under heavy fire from conin Srinagar for treatment.

    Subsequently, a blog named 'Kashmir Fight,' allegedly operated from Rawalpindi in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for a "surprise counterattack on SOG and the Indian Army in Kokernag Gadool in Anantnag area" leading to the grave injuries and subsequent deaths of the three officers. The wounded personnel were airlifted to military hospitals 

    Colonel Singh had dedicated nearly 17 years of his life to the Army and was on the verge of completing his tenure with Rashtriya Rifles, expecting to be posted at a peaceful station afterwards. He hailed from the 12th Sikh Light Infantry and leaves behind his wife Jagmeet Grewal, a lecturer in economics, and their two young children.

    Major Dhonchak, a Sena Medal recipient in 2023, hailed from Panipat district in Haryana, though further details about him were not available at the time of this report. DSP Bhat of J&K Police's special operation group is survived by his wife and three-month-old son, as he had only recently married. He was the son of former DIG Ghulam Hasan Bhat and originally from Tral in Pulwama district. The family currently resides near Srinagar airport in Humhama.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scrub Typhus outbreak claims 5 lives in Odisha: Know causes, symptoms and prevention AJR

    Scrub Typhus outbreak claims 5 lives in Odisha: Know causes, symptoms and prevention

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 487 September 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 487 September 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis anr

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president?

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after setting son, family on fire in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after setting son, family on fire in Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan vma

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan

    Scrub Typhus outbreak claims 5 lives in Odisha: Know causes, symptoms and prevention AJR

    Scrub Typhus outbreak claims 5 lives in Odisha: Know causes, symptoms and prevention

    Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos) RBA

    Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 487 September 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 487 September 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's bold move; Fakhar Zaman dropped in surprising selection against Sri Lanka osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's bold move; Fakhar Zaman dropped in surprising selection against Sri Lanka

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon