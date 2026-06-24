Champawat district has emerged as the top performer in Uttarakhand's review of the 26-Point Programme, a key initiative to monitor the implementation of development and welfare schemes.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chaired a review meeting on the state's 26-Point Programme and took stock of the performance of different districts in implementing various development and welfare schemes. Champawat topped the latest rankings, with strong performance across various indicators.

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Chief Secretary Reviews Performance of Districts

During the meeting, Bardhan reviewed the progress made by district administrations in achieving targets under the program. Officials updated the status of key sectors including healthcare, education, infrastructure, job creation, agriculture and public welfare programmes.

Champawat is the Top Performer

Champawat district was declared best performing district in the state in terms of overall implementation of government schemes and achievement of development goals. The review also highlighted the sustained development of the district in several sectors that helped it secure the top rank.

Focus on Developing Lagging Sectors

The Chief Secretary has directed officers in lower-ranked districts to identify shortcomings and take corrective measures. He emphasised the importance of timely project implementation and proper monitoring so that the benefits of the government reach the citizens without delay.

Emphasis on Public Good and Accountability

Bardhan underlined the importance of transparency, accountability and good governance in the implementation of welfare schemes. He urged the departments to improve coordination and monitor ongoing projects periodically to achieve better results.

Faster Development Demand

The state government reiterated its commitment to fast-track development in Uttarakhand. Officials were asked to focus on achieving the targets within the stipulated time frames and ensure effective implementation of public welfare programmes at the grassroots level.