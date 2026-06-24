Pilgrims undertaking the Hemkund Sahib Yatra have praised the Uttarakhand government, police, and local administration for the facilities and security arrangements provided during the pilgrimage.

Many pilgrims on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra have expressed happiness with the facilities, security arrangements and administrative support provided along the route. Devotees appreciated the efforts of the Uttarakhand government, the police personnel and the local authorities to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

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Feedback from devotees positive

The pilgrims said arrangements for crowd management, cleanliness, accommodation, medical assistance and transportation were effective. Many devotees took to social media to share their experiences and to thank the police and administrative officials for the support extended during the journey.

Gov’t urges public to ignore rumours

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to devotees and tourists not to listen to misleading information doing rounds on social media. He said the government’s top priority continued to be the safety and convenience of pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatras.

Strong Security and Monitoring Practices

The state government has ensured adequate police force and strengthened the monitoring mechanism to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. The authorities are also keeping a close watch on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation that could lead to confusion among devotees.

Fighting Fake News and Misinformation

Officials said strict action would be taken against those spreading false or misleading information about the yatra. The government has reiterated that rumours may cause unnecessary panic and adversely affect the pilgrims and tourism activities in the state.

Dhami Pledges to Ensure Welfare of Pilgrims

Chief Minister Dhami said the government is committed to providing a safe, convenient and spiritually satisfying experience to all devotees visiting Hemkund Sahib and Char Dham shrines. He said all arrangements have been made to manage the large number of pilgrims during the yatra season.