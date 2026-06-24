Uttarakhand has received a major financial boost after the Centre approved ₹2,355 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme and the Pride of Hills initiative.

The Union Government has approved ₹2,355 crore in financial assistance under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for a major development in Uttarakhand. The fund is expected to be used to develop infrastructure and a number of welfare schemes in the state.

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Pride of Hills Scheme: Major Allocation

State officials said ₹2,283.60 crore has been sanctioned as the first instalment under the Pride of Hills (Special Development Assistance Scheme for Mountainous States). The scheme is meant to address the specific development issues faced by hill states and to develop infrastructure in inaccessible locations.

Additional Support Under SASCI

Uttarakhand has been allocated ₹71.94 crore for the current financial year under the SASCI scheme apart from the allocation for Pride of Hills. The aid is intended to encourage capital expenditure and to support projects that will lead to longer-term economic growth.

Thanks, CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for providing financial support to the state. He said the aid reflects the Centre's concern for Uttarakhand's development and will help expedite important infrastructure and public welfare projects.

Concentrate on Infrastructure and Growth

The state government will spend the money on infrastructure development, improvement in connectivity and public welfare schemes. officials said the investment will spur economic activity, raise living standards and generate new opportunities in both urban and rural areas.

Developmental Uttarakhand vision boost

The new financial aid is likely to accelerate long-term development goals of Uttarakhand. The Dhami government has laid out its vision for a prosperous and self-reliant state with a focus on infrastructure expansion, improved connectivity and inclusive growth as the main pillars.