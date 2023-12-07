Amritsar horror caught on camera: Vegetable seller killed, son injured in brazen daylight shooting (WATCH)

Amritsar Police swiftly responded to the incident, filing a case against four individuals allegedly involved in the heinous act. The authorities are actively investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the accused.

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the heart of Amritsar, Punjab, a video has surfaced capturing the brazen act of miscreants firing at a vegetable seller and his son in broad daylight. The victim, identified as Laksham Das, tragically lost his life in the firing, while his son, Chaman Lal, sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred in the Jandiala Guru area of Amritsar, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The horrifying incident occurred on a Wednesday in full public view, highlighting the audacity of the assailants. Reports suggest that a dispute between the father-son duo and some unidentified individuals escalated, leading to the fatal confrontation. The miscreants opened fire on Laksham Das and Chaman Lal, resulting in the tragic death of the former and severe injuries to the latter.

The deceased, Laksham Das, was a hardworking vegetable seller known within the local community. His untimely demise has left the residents of Amritsar in grief, and condolences are pouring in for the grieving family. Chaman Lal, the injured son, is currently receiving medical attention, and the extent of his injuries is a cause for concern.

Amritsar Police swiftly responded to the incident, filing a case against four individuals allegedly involved in the heinous act. The authorities are actively investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the accused. In an official statement, Amritsar Police assured the public that they are leaving no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among the local residents, who are demanding swift action and justice for the victims. Community leaders and activists are organizing rallies and peaceful protests, calling for an end to such senseless acts of violence within the city. The incident has also reignited conversations about the need for increased security measures and community policing to ensure the safety of citizens.