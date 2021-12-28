  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid resignation rumours, Karnataka CM Bommai says he's ready to work for 365 days without any rest

    Bommai has pledged to work a minimum of 15 hours every day, with the goal of returning the BJP to power in the 2023 elections. 

    Amid resignation rumours Karnataka CM Bommai says hes ready to work for 365 days without any rest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Leaving aside health concerns and his exit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Tuesday that he has the strength to work nonstop for 365 days without respite and that his goal is to return the BJP to power after the 2023 elections. The Chief Minister's announcement came amid rumours that he was suffering from a significant knee condition and would be flying overseas shortly for treatment.

    In answer to a query, Bommai stated that he had the strength to labour nonstop for 365 days. He has pledged to work a minimum of 15 hours every day, with the goal of returning the BJP to power in the 2023 elections. He stated that he would begin preparations for the same in 2022.

    In a media interaction, he stated that BJP leaders would work as a team to win the elections. In response to a query on BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh's recent announcement that the party will contest assembly elections under his leadership, Bommai stated that he is a Delhi-level leader and has faith in him. He referred to it as teamwork and stated that the BJP works as a team together and collaboratively. He stated that there is total coordination and a good connection between the administration and the party and that this will continue.

    Also Read | Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs

    For some time, there have been rumours regarding a leadership shift in the state and Bommai's likely resignation from the top role. Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared in an impassioned address to his constituency that nothing is permanent in this world, including offices and positions, fueling rumours about his likely resignation.

    He stated that nothing in this world is everlasting and that life itself is not eternal. He went on to say that we don't know how long we'll be here in such a predicament and that these roles and positions are likewise not permanent.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    Karnataka Hotels restaurants pubs to operate at 50 per cent capacity from Dec 29 till Jan 2 gcw

    Karnataka: Hotels, restaurants, pubs to operate at 50% capacity from Dec 29 till Jan 2

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, doctors strike called off-adt

    NEET-PG delay: Mansukh Mandaviya expresses regret over police action, urges doctors to call off strike

    Intel Welcome to India IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets after company lauds semiconductor incentives gcw

    'Intel - Welcome to India': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets after company lauds semiconductor incentives

    Omicron variant: Doctor certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry-dnm

    Omicron variant: Doctor’s certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry

    Recent Stories

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root among nominees-ayh

    ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root among nominees

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged RCB

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

    Detective Boomrah trailer out: Actor Sudhanshu Rai promises to be a thrilling experience RCB

    Detective Boomrah trailer out: Actor Sudhanshu Rai promises to be a thrilling experience

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    New extreme cold weather military clothing withstands up to minus 50 degree Celsius

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon