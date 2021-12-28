Amid resignation rumours, Karnataka CM Bommai says he's ready to work for 365 days without any rest

Bommai has pledged to work a minimum of 15 hours every day, with the goal of returning the BJP to power in the 2023 elections.

Leaving aside health concerns and his exit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Tuesday that he has the strength to work nonstop for 365 days without respite and that his goal is to return the BJP to power after the 2023 elections. The Chief Minister's announcement came amid rumours that he was suffering from a significant knee condition and would be flying overseas shortly for treatment.

In answer to a query, Bommai stated that he had the strength to labour nonstop for 365 days. He has pledged to work a minimum of 15 hours every day, with the goal of returning the BJP to power in the 2023 elections. He stated that he would begin preparations for the same in 2022.

In a media interaction, he stated that BJP leaders would work as a team to win the elections. In response to a query on BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh's recent announcement that the party will contest assembly elections under his leadership, Bommai stated that he is a Delhi-level leader and has faith in him. He referred to it as teamwork and stated that the BJP works as a team together and collaboratively. He stated that there is total coordination and a good connection between the administration and the party and that this will continue.

For some time, there have been rumours regarding a leadership shift in the state and Bommai's likely resignation from the top role. Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared in an impassioned address to his constituency that nothing is permanent in this world, including offices and positions, fueling rumours about his likely resignation.

He stated that nothing in this world is everlasting and that life itself is not eternal. He went on to say that we don't know how long we'll be here in such a predicament and that these roles and positions are likewise not permanent.