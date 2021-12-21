Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has announced guidelines for this New Year Celebrations. There is a ban of mass gatherings in popular spots and no DJ events will be held. He also stressed that people only with 2 doses of vaccination will be allowed in pubs.

As expected the Karnataka government has issued guidelines for New Year Celebrations. After meeting with Cabinet ministers and a video conference with the technical experts' committee, CM Bommai said from December 30 to January 2, there will be a ban on mass gatherings at popular spots. This apart, the government also has banned all outdoor DJ events.

As there are Covid cases and also Omicron threat, the CM said that people vaccinated with two doses will only be allowed in pubs and restaurants. And all the staff must undergo and pass the RT-PCR test. The rules are not just for IT capital Bengaluru but for the rest of Karnataka.