'Always freshly made': Tirupati temple board junks rumours on laddu preparation

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams refuted claims regarding the creation of the holy Srivari laddus, stating that the treat is always made freshly by Sri Vaishnava Brahmins and threatening legal action against individuals who disseminate false information.

The renowned Tirupati laddus is freshly cooked and has been made by Sri Vaishnava Brahmins for numerous centuries, according to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who dismissed rumours and false propaganda surrounding its creation on Wednesday. In a press note, the TTD said the sacred Srivari laddus prasadam is being prepared with the finest quality and appealed to the devotees not to get carried away by false news. Legal action will be taken, according to the board, against anyone who post misleading information regarding Srivari laddus on social media.

"In 'Laddoo Potu', (kitchen) as many as 980 Hindu community members are working at present and performing the pious duties assigned to them since time immemorial," stated the TTD. "Among them, the Sri Vaishnava Brahmins are engaged in collecting the raw materials used to prepare and make the laddus," it added.

In the midst of the increasing amount of false information and rumours on social media, TTD has upheld the long-standing custom that only Sri Vaishnava Brahmins cook laddus. Contrary to what certain bogus social media posts erroneously say, TTD has said unequivocally that the Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasad is not prepared under the supervision of any contractor. They have made it clear that 980 Hindu Potu workers are in charge of all the tasks necessary to make laddus, from gathering ingredients to running the laddu counters.

Additionally, TTD has threatened to take immediate legal action against YouTube channels for their fabricated and unfounded stories. In any case, the TTD's statement provides comfort to Lord Balaji's followers by affirming that the legitimate custodians would continue to oversee the making of the Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasad.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams sent one lakh of the renowned Tirupati laddus to Ayodhya. The devotees attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 got the laddu prasadams that were flown in from the Tirupati airport.

