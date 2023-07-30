Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds turned at the school where her body was kept to pay their respects and demanded stringent punishment, especially death, for the accused. “Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet.

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the Kerala society in shock, a minor girl was brutally raped and strangulated to death after she was abducted by a migrant worker from her house, police said.

“Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet. “Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested," the post in Malayalam read.

Hundreds turned at the school where her body was kept to pay their respects and demanded stringent punishment, especially death, for the accused. People of various ages and backgrounds showed up at the school where the child was a student until Thursday to pay their respects to her.

A police official quoting autopsy report said the five-year-old child was raped and strangulated to death. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva.

"We got the complaint at 7:10 PM on Friday, and before 8 PM, a FIR was filed. When our team examined the CCTV footage, they discovered the child was with the labourer. He was captured by us at exactly 9.30 PM. He wasn't carrying the girl, and he was drunk," Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar informed the reporters.

The Superintendent of Police reported that the accused confessed to the crime early on Saturday and revealed where he had taken the youngster. Police stated that the suspect had just moved into the apartment complex where the child and her family resided. They also stated that he covered the girl's body with trash and bags before discarding it in a marshy area. Based on the CCTV footage, he was detained, but because of his intoxication, the interrogation process took longer.

