Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'

    Earlier on Sunday, hundreds turned at the school where her body was kept to pay their respects and demanded stringent punishment, especially death, for the accused. “Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet.

    Aluva sexual abuse murder case 5 year old girl laid to rest Kerala Police tweets sorry daughter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the Kerala society in shock, a minor girl was brutally raped and strangulated to death after she was abducted by a migrant worker from her house, police said.

    “Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet. “Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested," the post in Malayalam read.

    Hundreds turned at the school where her body was kept to pay their respects and demanded stringent punishment, especially death, for the accused. People of various ages and backgrounds showed up at the school where the child was a student until Thursday to pay their respects to her.

    Also Read | Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim laid to rest; Massive outpouring of grief

    A police official quoting autopsy report said the five-year-old child was raped and strangulated to death. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva.

    "We got the complaint at 7:10 PM on Friday, and before 8 PM, a FIR was filed. When our team examined the CCTV footage, they discovered the child was with the labourer. He was captured by us at exactly 9.30 PM. He wasn't carrying the girl, and he was drunk," Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar informed the reporters.

    The Superintendent of Police reported that the accused confessed to the crime early on Saturday and revealed where he had taken the youngster. Police stated that the suspect had just moved into the apartment complex where the child and her family resided. They also stated that he covered the girl's body with trash and bags before discarding it in a marshy area. Based on the CCTV footage, he was detained, but because of his intoxication, the interrogation process took longer.

    Also Read | Kerala couple arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl, selling videos on Instagram

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly anr

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic snt

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic

    Kerala to enact law for migrant workers amid rising criminal cases; Police clearance certificate on cards anr

    Kerala to enact law for migrant workers amid rising criminal cases; Police clearance certificate on cards

    India to soon launch own size of footwear announces Piyush Goyal gcw

    India to soon launch own size of footwear, announces Piyush Goyal

    WATCH Girls scream in mass hysteria in Uttarakhand school could be affected by flood destruction gcw

    WATCH: Girls scream in 'mass hysteria' in Uttarakhand school; could be affected by flood destruction

    Recent Stories

    Ashoka University Founder Vineet Gupta explains - Impact of a Liberal Arts University on a student's life

    Ashoka University founder Vineet Gupta explains impact of Liberal Arts University on student's life

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly anr

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun'

    Here are 5 effective ways to prevent conjunctivitis ADC

    Here are 5 effective ways to prevent conjunctivitis

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon