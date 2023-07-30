Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim laid to rest; Massive outpouring of grief

    The body was kept for public homage at Thaikkattukara school where she was a student in Class One. A large number of people and students reached the school to pay their tributes to the young child. 

    Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim cremated; Massive outpouring of grief anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Kochi: The five-year-old girl who was sexually abused and killed by a migrant worker was laid to rest at the public crematorium at Keezhmad near Aluva town on Sunday. The last rites took place after a public homage at her school in Thaikkattukara. A large number of people came to the school grounds to pay tribute to the girl, including teachers, students, and parents. The girl's parents and three siblings also were present at the school.

    The entire state sobbed as they bade a final farewell to the little girl from Bihar.

    The school's students, mothers, and teachers were all extremely shocked upon seeing the lifeless body.  All those there expressed their outrage at the child's terrible killing, and they were unable to control their anguish.

    The lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

    The accused Ashfaq Alam has been charged with murder, sexual assault and sections under POCSO Act and he will be produced in court on Sunday. The postmortem report revealed that the child was brutally raped and strangulated to death. 

    The investigation took a significant turn as CCTV footage from the vicinity showed the young girl with a man named Ashfaq. Consequently, the Bihar native was apprehended and questioned at Aluva East Police Station. The post-mortem revealed injuries to the child's private parts and internal organs. 

    The heart-wrenching discovery of the 5-year-old's lifeless body was made by labourers cleaning the Aluva market premises, who came across a sack in an abandoned location. Swiftly informing the police, they uncovered the little girl's body inside the sack, adding a grim resolution to the devastating ordeal.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
