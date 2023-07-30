Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala couple arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl, selling videos on Instagram

    The victim and the accused Vishnu became friends on Instagram earlier this year. Under the guise of tuition classes, Vishnu invited the 15-year-old girl to his home in Kulathupuzha, Kollam where he raped her. The sexual assault video was captured by his wife Sweety on her mobile phone. 

    Kerala couple arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl, selling videos on Instagram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Kollam: A couple in Kulathupuzha of Kollam district were arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The accused Vishnu and his wife Sweety were arrested on Saturday for the crime and for selling the video through Instagram. Under the guise of tuition classes, Vishnu invited the 15-year-old girl to his home where he raped her. The assault video was captured by Sweety on her mobile phone. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim cremated; Massive outpouring of grief

    Vishnu (31) and the victim became friends on Instagram earlier this year. By sending one other their own photos and videos, they grew closer. Vishnu continued to see the girl even after marrying Sweety, a Chengannur native. For the purpose to maintain intimacy, he began residing in a rented house close to the girl's home. Under the guise of having Sweety, a B.Com graduate, tutor the girl, he invited her to his house and then began to sexually assault her. Sweety first resisted but eventually consented. 

    The girl was photographed with Sweety's spouse, and the photos and videos were sold to people in need through Instagram. For selling the video, Vishnu earned payment through Google Pay.

    When the girl discovered that the intimate video was going viral on Instagram, she first told a classmate about it. A classmate reported to the teacher, who then contacted ChildLine and the police after receiving the complaint. The first piece of information the police had was that the girl had been filming the couple's intimate moments. The police discovered stunning evidence of sexual harassment and online video marketing after listening to the girl's testimony and conducting further investigation. 

    The people who paid for the girl's video are now a part of the investigation as well. The mobile phone used to record the video has been given to the cyber cell. After checking the details of the bank account, further action will be taken. Investigations will also focus on those who purchased the film. 

    Also read: Kerala: Bodies of newlyweds who slipped into Pallikkal River found after extensive search

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim cremated; Massive outpouring of grief anr

    Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim cremated; Massive outpouring of grief

    Army soldier goes missing in Kashmir Kulgam blood found in car massive search launched gcw

    25-year-old Army soldier goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, search launched

    Kerala: Bodies of newlyweds who slipped into Pallikkal River found after extensive search anr

    Kerala: Bodies of newlyweds who slipped into Pallikkal River found after extensive search

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital over 120 patients evacuated no casualty reported gcw

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital, over 120 patients evacuated; no casualty reported

    ISRO launches PSLV C56 with 7 foreign satellites to space from Sriharikota watch gcw

    ISRO launches PSLV-C56 with 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

    'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August MSW

    'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August

    Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim cremated; Massive outpouring of grief anr

    Kerala: Aluva sexual abuse victim cremated; Massive outpouring of grief

    Indian American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters 2024 US Presidential race gcw

    Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters 2024 US Presidential race

    Viral Video Sobhita Dhulipala's angry walk ignoring Ishaan Khattar on the ramp raised eyebrows RBA

    Viral Video: Sobhita Dhulipala's angry walk, ignoring Ishaan Khattar on the ramp raises eyebrows

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon