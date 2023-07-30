Kerala couple arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl, selling videos on Instagram

The victim and the accused Vishnu became friends on Instagram earlier this year. Under the guise of tuition classes, Vishnu invited the 15-year-old girl to his home in Kulathupuzha, Kollam where he raped her. The sexual assault video was captured by his wife Sweety on her mobile phone.

Kollam: A couple in Kulathupuzha of Kollam district were arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The accused Vishnu and his wife Sweety were arrested on Saturday for the crime and for selling the video through Instagram. Under the guise of tuition classes, Vishnu invited the 15-year-old girl to his home where he raped her. The assault video was captured by Sweety on her mobile phone.

Vishnu (31) and the victim became friends on Instagram earlier this year. By sending one other their own photos and videos, they grew closer. Vishnu continued to see the girl even after marrying Sweety, a Chengannur native. For the purpose to maintain intimacy, he began residing in a rented house close to the girl's home. Under the guise of having Sweety, a B.Com graduate, tutor the girl, he invited her to his house and then began to sexually assault her. Sweety first resisted but eventually consented.

The girl was photographed with Sweety's spouse, and the photos and videos were sold to people in need through Instagram. For selling the video, Vishnu earned payment through Google Pay.

When the girl discovered that the intimate video was going viral on Instagram, she first told a classmate about it. A classmate reported to the teacher, who then contacted ChildLine and the police after receiving the complaint. The first piece of information the police had was that the girl had been filming the couple's intimate moments. The police discovered stunning evidence of sexual harassment and online video marketing after listening to the girl's testimony and conducting further investigation.

The people who paid for the girl's video are now a part of the investigation as well. The mobile phone used to record the video has been given to the cyber cell. After checking the details of the bank account, further action will be taken. Investigations will also focus on those who purchased the film.

