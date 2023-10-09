Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aligarh Muslim University students stage protest against Israel's retaliation after Hamas attack | WATCH

    This protest comes in the backdrop of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, which has led to escalating violence in the region. The conflict has resulted in a high number of casualties and raised concerns internationally.

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    In a show of solidarity with Hamas, Muslim students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took to the streets in protest against Israel's retaliatory military actions in the Gaza Strip. The rally, which occurred on Sunday night, saw hundreds of AMU students passionately expressing their support for Palestine and condemnation for Israel.

    Chants of "Allah-u-Akbar" and slogans condemning Israel filled the air as students marched with placards that read, "AMU stands with Palestine, Free Palestine, this land is Palestine, not Israel."

    Watch the video here:

    The protesters voiced their concerns about what they perceived as Israeli oppression against Palestine, calling for an end to such injustices worldwide.

    Israel-Hamas War: 38 pilgrims from Kerala stranded in Bethlehem

    According to the latest reports from Times of Israel, the death toll in Israel has crossed 700, and over 100 individuals remain in Hamas custody, having been captured near the border and taken to the Gaza Strip. Additionally, more than 2,000 people are currently receiving medical treatment.

    The retaliatory actions by Israeli forces have had devastating consequences in Gaza, where approximately 400 people have lost their lives, and over 2,000 others have sustained injuries. The conflict has drawn the attention of world leaders and ignited debates about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

    Israel-Hamas war: Death toll goes past 1100, airstrikes on Hamas sites in Gaza intensify

    While the situation remains complex and continues to evolve, the protest by AMU students reflects the deep-rooted emotions and concerns of many people worldwide who are closely following the events in the region.

