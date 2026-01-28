Pilot-in-command Sumit Kapoor was a highly experienced aviator with over 16,500 hours of flying experience. He was regarded as a seasoned professional in business jet operations.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died after a chartered plane crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Five people on board, including the crew, were killed when the plane, flying from Mumbai, crash-landed at 08:45 local time, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased were identified as Ajit Pawar, Vidip Jadhav, Pinky Mali, pilot Sumit Kapoor and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak.

Who were pilot Sumit Kapoor and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak?

Pilot-in-command Sumit Kapoor was a highly experienced aviator with over 16,500 hours of flying experience. He was regarded as a seasoned professional in business jet operations.

Meanwhile, Co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak had a strong academic and technical background in aviation. Pathak was serving as the First Officer at the VSR Ventures, a Delhi-based non-scheduled air transport operator of the Learjet 45, a small aircraft involved in the accident.

Pathak studied at Air Force Bal Bharati School, where she completed her secondary education between 2016 and 2018. This was followed by a commercial pilot and flight crew training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, according to their LinkedIn profile.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics, Aviation and Aerospace Science and Technology from the University of Mumbai.

In between, she also joined Madhya Pradesh Flying Club as Assistant Flying Instructor, holding a Flight Instructor Rating (A). Pathak also received Frozen Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Licences And Certifications

Aviation Security (AVSEC) from SpiceJet Limited: Issued in March 2022

Jet Orientation Training- A320 from Jordan Airline Training and Simulation: Issued in February 2022

Commercial Pilot License from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA): Issued in May 2020

CAA Commercial Pilot License from Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand: Issued in November 2019

English Language Proficiency Level 6 from International Civil Aviation Organisation: Issued in January 2019

Flight Instructor Rating from The Madhya Pradesh Flying Club Limited