Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a tragic plane crash during landing at Baramati Airport on January 28, 2026, in a flight from Mumbai. According to sources familiar with the matter, the captain spoke with Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the runway being visible before the aircraft went down in flames near the runway, and no distress call (SOS) was issued during the final moments.

The chartered aircraft, a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Aviation, was carrying Pawar to his hometown for a series of political engagements. On approach to Baramati’s 1,770-metre runway, the pilot informed ATC that the runway was in sight, but seconds later the plane crashed, bursting into smoke and fire. There were zero survivors.

Video from the crash site showed thick plumes of smoke and scattered wreckage, with emergency crews responding swiftly. Pawar’s death marked a devastating loss for Maharashtra politics, as he was one of the state’s most senior and influential leaders, serving as both Deputy Chief Minister and a key political strategist in his party.

The aircraft carried five people, including Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant and the flight crew. While initial communication did not indicate any abnormal conditions, authorities are examining whether environmental factors such as visibility, weather conditions or mechanical issues played a role in the crash.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause, reviewing cockpit communications, flight data and runway conditions. Officials are also assessing aviation procedures at Baramati Airport, which is served by alternating ATC operators on different days.

The tragic loss of Pawar has drawn deep sorrow from political leaders across India, while the search for answers into the crash continues.