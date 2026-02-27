AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi accused Congress and BJP of targeting Muslims, comparing Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's demolition drives to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's. He alleged both parties unite on issues concerning the Muslim community.

Owaisi Accuses Congress, BJP of 'Demolition' Politics

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday accused Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically targeting the Muslim community, claiming "their enmity is with us Muslims".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Owaisi drew a comparison between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of indulging in "demolition" politics. "Yogi demolishes houses with bulldozers there, here Reddy is also demolishing houses and mosques... There is no difference between Yogi and this Reddy. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress," Owaisi alleged.

He alleged that the BJP and Congress unite specifically on issues concerning Muslims. "Their enmity is not with encroachments or lawlessness. Their enmity is with Muslims... No one is our own," he said.

In Telangana, the Congress government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated massive demolition drives aimed at removing unauthorised constructions in the last year.

Asaduddin Owaisi Raises Concern Over Communal Incidents

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also expressed similar concern over the "increasing number of communal incidents" in Telangana, and demanded immediate action from the authorities in connection with the recent violence in Banswada.

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kamareddy and sought the immediate registration of an FIR and a proper investigation into the Banswada violence. "The increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana is very concerning. I spoke to the SP, Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the Banswada violence," he told ANI.

BJP Meets Residents Affected by Musi River Project

On Thursday, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, met with the residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments who have alleged that they are facing the threat of losing their homes due to the proposed Musi River Front project.

In an interaction under the "Musi Gosa - BJP Bharosa", the residents expressed deep concern that the riverfront development could result in their displacement. Several families shared their grievances before the BJP leader, with some breaking down in tears while describing their uncertainty and distress.

After hearing thier grievances, Rao assured them of support and slammed the state government, claiming that the Gandhi statue would lead to the demolition of these homes. He also noted that many ex-servicemen were among the residents, prompting him to call the situation "shameful". (ANI)