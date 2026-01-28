Ajit Pawar split the NCP, a party founded by uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023, to join the BJP-Sena Mahayuti alliance. Earlier in 2019, Ajit Pawar had defected to the BJP, taking the early-morning oath as the deputy CM. However, upon being called by Sharad Pawar, he returned to the NCP fold then, only to split the party four years later.

Workers want Sharad Pawar back, but at over 80, it's a challenge. He'll likely act as a 'kingmaker,' guiding the next generation while holding the reins from behind.