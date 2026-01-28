Who Will Lead NCP After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death? Uncertainty Looms Over Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar's sudden tragic death has left a void in Maharashtra politics. His absence might unsettle the ruling Mahayuti and throw the future of a divided NCP into doubt. It raises questions over leadership and succession in the NCP camp.
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died after a chartered plane crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Five people on board, including the crew, were killed when the plane, flying from Mumbai, crash-landed at 08:45 local time, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
Divided NCP into doubt
After Ajit Pawar's sudden death, the NCP's future is at a crossroads. After a party split, who leads after Ajit Pawar is a key question for Maharashtra's politics. Will the two factions reunite?
Supriya Sule a top contender?
Supriya Sule is a top contender. Her calm demeanor and communication skills are a plus, but can her ideological leadership fill the void left by 'man of action' Ajit Pawar?
Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar split the NCP, a party founded by uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023, to join the BJP-Sena Mahayuti alliance. Earlier in 2019, Ajit Pawar had defected to the BJP, taking the early-morning oath as the deputy CM. However, upon being called by Sharad Pawar, he returned to the NCP fold then, only to split the party four years later.
Workers want Sharad Pawar back, but at over 80, it's a challenge. He'll likely act as a 'kingmaker,' guiding the next generation while holding the reins from behind.
Sunil Tatkare
In Ajit Pawar's faction, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel are next in line. Tatkare has organizational skills, while Patel has Delhi connections. Both are strong contenders.
Parth Pawar
Third-gen leaders Parth and Jay Pawar are also in the mix. Parth has political ambitions, while Jay works behind the scenes. Parth still has a long way to go to prove himself.
Mahayuti Government
The NCP is allied with the BJP. If Sharad Pawar exits, the Mahayuti government is in trouble. His secular ideology clashes with the BJP's, making the alliance fragile.
Elections again?
If the NCP-BJP alliance breaks, the assembly's numbers will be in chaos, likely leading to early elections. Confused voters make the outcome unpredictable.
Uncertainty looms over Maharashtra
NCP's future leadership is about its political legacy. The next leader must unite the party and maintain its identity, a huge challenge that will shape Maharashtra politics.
