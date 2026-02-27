The Assam cabinet decided to seek a fast-track court for Zubeen Garg's death case. It also approved a Rs 30 wage hike for tea garden workers, disbursed funds under the Orunodoi scheme, and cleared several investment and infrastructure projects.

Fast-track court for Zubeen Garg's death case

The Assam government decided to seek the trial of cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case in a fast-track court. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, the Chief Minister said, "The State Cabinet has approved the constitution of an Exclusive/ Dedicated Sessions Court as per provisions of Section 346(1) BNSS, 2023, for the day-to-day trial of the case relating to the demise of Zubeen Garg considering the sensitivity of the matter and its potential implications for public order and governance credibility." "We will request the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court/ exclusive court for the day-to-day trial. We will send the cabinet decision to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court," the Chief Minister said.

Wage hike for tea garden workers

Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet decided to increase the daily wage of tea garden labourers of the state by Rs 30. "We have decided to increase the daily wage of tea garden labourers by Rs 30 with effect from 1st April 2026. For this, the daily wage of Brahmaputra Valley tea garden labourers will be Rs 280. When the BJP government was formed in Assam at that time, the daily wage of tea garden labourers was Rs 116. In Barak Valley, the earlier daily wage was Rs 228, and now it will be increased to Rs 258. This is an interim measure. I hope that it will cross Rs 300 following final approval. After the implementation of the Labour Code, it will be increased," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Welfare Schemes and Administrative Approvals

The state cabinet approved the disbursement of a consolidated amount of Rs 9000 per beneficiary in March 2026 to approximately 39.70 lakh beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme. The total estimated financial outlay for this disbursement shall be within the available budget of approximately Rs. 3600 crore. "The state cabinet has approved the re-appointment of 57 Nos. JE(C) under regulation 3(f), PWD, whose services ceased to exist vide Notification No. E-504076/60 Dated 20.11.2025 and were unable to qualify in the recent selection through APSC for 650 Nos. of posts of JE(C), PWD.The 57 Nos. of JE(C) under regulation 3(f), have been rendering their service in the PWD Department since 2019. Consequently, they have acquired significant technical expertise in the workings of the department. Re-appointment under regulation 3(f) will help in retaining these experienced and technically sound manpower in the department. The state cabinet has decided to allot land under Mission Basundhara to 326 beneficiaries," he said.

Boost for Agricultural Education

The state cabinet accorded Administrative Approval to the work "College of Agriculture, Patharkandi, Sribhumi District, Assam" amounting to Rs.122,22,11,000.00 only. The establishment of this institution will not only strengthen higher education capacity in the Barak Valley but also enhance technical support for farmers, Agri-startups and rural youth across the district and its adjoining regions.

Incentives for Industrial and Tourism Sectors

The state cabinet approved the grant of customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019 (as amended), to M/s Bharat A to Z Private Limited for setting up an Integrated Shipyard and Container Shipping Line at Dharapur, Guwahati, based strictly on the recommendations of the Empowered Committee, for the approved investment of Rs. 475.00 crore. The project is expected to generate direct employment for about 900 persons, along with substantial indirect employment in allied services.

The state cabinet approved the grant of customised incentives and facilitative support to M/s Hotel Polo Towers Limited for setting up a 100-room luxury 5-star Hotel at Silchar with a total investment of Rs. 103.92 crore, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019 (as amended). The project is expected to generate direct employment for about 200 persons, along with substantial indirect employment in allied services such as transport, housekeeping, food supply chains, and retail activities.

Infrastructure and Aviation Sector Developments

The state cabinet approved the raising of a loan amounting Rs. 519 crore by the Government of Assam from NABARD for 241 nos. of projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXXI against the Public Works (Roads) and Border Protection & Development Department. This will benefit primarily Sixth schedule districts and inter-state border areas.

The state cabinet approved the issuance of a notification under the Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003 to reduce the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 23.65 paise to 18.65 paise in the rupee. The reduction in VAT will enhance Assam's competitiveness in the aviation sector, promote greater flight operations, and boost the tourism industry. Increased air connectivity is anticipated to generate positive multiplier effects across hospitality, trade, transport, and allied service sectors.

Welfare Initiatives and Appointments

The cabinet decided to disburse the 2nd instalment of MMUA from 11 March, 2026. The state cabinet also approved the scheme ASHA Express, which aims to provide two-wheelers (scooties) to each functioning/active 33,656 ASHAs and 2,570 ASHA Supervisors. This will not only ease their mobility but also motivate them to work with greater dedication and efficiency, while ensuring the timely delivery of health services.

The Cabinet has decided to provide the wife of late Rajib Sadiya, namely Upasana Bokoliyal Gogoi, a Grade III government job. (ANI)