On Chandrashekhar Azad's martyrdom day, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage, honouring his supreme sacrifice. They recalled his courageous fight against the British and his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

Tributes Pour in for Freedom Fighter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, remembering his supreme sacrifice in India's struggle for Independence. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On the martyrdom day of Chandrashekhar Azad, the valiant son of Mother India, my respectful homage to him. He sacrificed everything to free Mother India from the shackles of slavery, for which he will be remembered forever."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, recalling his unparalleled contribution to India's independence movement and describing his life as a saga of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism. In a post on X, Shah said, "Chandrashekhar Azad ji fought a valiant battle against the British Raj, singing 'Vande Mataram' until his last breath of life. Whether it was the Kakori Train Action, the formation of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), or the building of a strong organisation for revolutionaries, every moment of Chandrashekhar Azad ji's life was dedicated to the cause of independence. Recalling his saga of sacrifice still fills every fibre of our being with the spirit of patriotism today."

A Life of Revolutionary Activism

Chandra Shekhar Sitaram Tiwari, famously known as Chandrasekhar Azad, hailed from the Unnao district in the erstwhile United Provinces under British rule. Chandrasekhar Azad was a revolutionary who formed and oversaw a group of young people involved in the freedom movement. Azad was instrumental in reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) following the deaths or imprisonments of the majority of its members. Azad had taken over the organisation after the death of its founder, Ram Prasad Bismil, another freedom fighter who was hanged by the British in 1927.

Known for his zeal to fight against the British government in India, Azad was the one who, in August 1925, pulled the emergency chain of the train from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow and looted the cash that was being transported. He was famous for his new phases of revolutionary activism against the British authorities.

Born in Madhya Pradesh on July 23, 1906, Azad was killed in Allahabad on February 27, 1931, in a police encounter. Chandrashekhar Azad was inspired to fight for the country from a very young age and participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement at just 15 years old. He's famous for his slogan, "We will face the bullets of enemies. We were free, and we will remain free." (ANI)