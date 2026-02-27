Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is reportedly set to join the ruling DMK on Friday. This political shift follows recent praise for Chief Minister MK Stalin by members of the OPS camp, signaling a major realignment in Tamil Nadu politics.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is likely to join Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Friday ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections, sources said.

OPS Camp Showers Praise on CM Stalin

This move follows recent praise by the OPS camp for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and prediction related to return of DMK government in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, who is seen as part of former CM O Paneerselvam's camp, expressed his desire to see M. Stalin lead the state again following the next assembly polls.

Ayyappan stated in the Assembly that M K Stalin must once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M. G. Ramachandran and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma J. Jayalalithaa, and with the good wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I extend my thanks.

He further said, "The Breakfast Scheme was introduced with a visionary outlook. For small children's who come to primary schools, the Chief Minister provides hot meals like a mother."

"Those who once raised slogans claiming that the Chief Minister had merely given Rs 5,000 are nowhere to be seen today. As long as Tamil Nadu exists, the Breakfast Scheme will continue to praise the Chief Minister. In the upcoming election, M.K. Stalin should once again win and return as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, and with the wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I express my gratitude at this moment," Ayyappan added.

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)