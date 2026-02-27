Prayagraj will have a mix of haze and sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature may reach 32°C, with a minimum near 14°C. The real feel is also expected to be 32°C, making it one of the hottest cities in UP today.

Overall, UP will experience hot and sunny conditions, with haze affecting visibility in some cities. People should stay hydrated and be cautious in areas with very unhealthy air quality.