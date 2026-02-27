UP Weather LATEST Update: Hot and Sunny with Poor Air Quality in Major Cities
Get the latest UP weather forecast for February 27. Expect hot, hazy days in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj with temps up to 32°C. Stay safe with our air quality alert.
UP Weather on Friday
Uttar Pradesh will experience warm weather with hazy skies in some areas on Friday, February 27. Most cities will see clear or partially hazy sunshine. Days will feel hot, while mornings and nights stay cooler. Air quality may be very poor in certain regions, so caution is advised. Look at the detailed forecast below.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have a hazy sky with a warm day ahead. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 31°C, while the minimum will drop to 15°C. The real feel will also be around 31°C. Air quality will be very unhealthy, so people should limit outdoor exposure.
Noida
Noida will see a warm day with mostly clear skies. Daytime temperatures will rise to 32°C, while nights will cool to about 14°C. The real feel is expected to match the high, making the afternoon feel quite hot.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will have a mix of haze and sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature may reach 32°C, with a minimum near 14°C. The real feel is also expected to be 32°C, making it one of the hottest cities in UP today.
Overall, UP will experience hot and sunny conditions, with haze affecting visibility in some cities. People should stay hydrated and be cautious in areas with very unhealthy air quality.
