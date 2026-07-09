Resident doctors at Mumbai's Nair Hospital held a black ribbon protest in solidarity with medics assaulted at KDMC Hospital. The protest was peaceful with no disruption to services. A Shiv Sena corporator has been arrested for the assault.

Symbolic Protest for Solidarity

Resident doctors at Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday held a symbolic black ribbon protest in solidarity with the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who were assaulted at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital.

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According to a press release issued by Nair MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors), resident doctors from all clinical, para-clinical, and pre-clinical departments participated in the protest by wearing black ribbons during their duty hours.

The protest was carried out peacefully, with no disruption to patient care or hospital services. Outpatient services, emergency care, inpatient services, operation theatres, and all essential healthcare services continued uninterrupted, reflecting the unwavering commitment of resident doctors towards their patients.

Demands for Safer Work Environment

Through this symbolic protest, Nair MARD strongly condemned all forms of violence against healthcare workers and reiterated that every healthcare professional has the fundamental right to work in a safe and secure environment.

Nair MARD expresses its gratitude to all resident doctors for their overwhelming participation and unity. We reaffirm our demand for strict legal action against the perpetrators, strengthened security measures in healthcare institutions, and a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against healthcare workers.

Background of the Assault

The protest came after the Shiv Sena Corporator assaulted the doctors and medical staff of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital.

On Wednesday, the doctors at Shashtri Nagar Hospital launched a strike over "complete lawlessness," after Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre assaulted a doctor and medical staff.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and medical staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Hospital in Shastrinagar. According to the police, Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far. (ANI)