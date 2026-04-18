An Indian Airbnb host shared a viral video showcasing the deplorable state her property was left in by guests who justified the mess by citing the cleaning fees they paid. The incident sparked a widespread debate on social media, with many users criticizing the guests' entitlement and lack of civic sense.

Owning and operating an Airbnb is not a simple undertaking in a nation like India, even though it may be one of the finest business ideas and chances in the rest of the globe! A video of an Airbnb owner finding it difficult to comprehend the extent of the mess her previous visitor had made at her apartment was circulated on social media. The house looked and smelt completely intolerable, with garbage all around the Airbnb, an unpleasant odour, sporadic stains on the sofa, and more. The visitors' reaction and lack of responsibility was another troubling aspect of the entire event.

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“Cleaning charges de to rahe hain, fir kya naatak hain? (We are paying you for the cleaning charges as well, so why are you doing this drama),” the guests had said. By the looks of it, the guests were entitled enough to justify the trashing, citing the fee they were paying to stay at the Airbnb.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video immediately went viral, leaving many reacting. Most criticised the guests, while others called it “unfortunate” and “common” for most Indians, with “lack of civic sense”.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘SiddharthKG7’. It was shared 1 day ago and pulled more than 341K views from people.

“But why do the same people go to Dubai and London and behave nicely? The only thing we Indians are scared of is law and order. Here we know we can pay off the police or court,” a user said.

A second user said, “Indians are the least civilised people; they will pay Rs 1,000 yet cause more harm than that. Additionally, she had a sofa and bedsheets for these rowdy Indians, but they are not worth Airbnb because of the sofa's stains and property damage.” Another said, “Just keep one chair table for such idiots.”

“I have a friend couple of friends who do the same thing, and I once pointed it out. Rather than listening, they said– oh please, we pay the cleaning fee. Lol,” added another. “Reminds me of the video of kids who took a room for Rs 500 and made a mess,” wrote the next.