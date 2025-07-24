In a statement, Air India said the notices were linked to voluntary disclosures made over the past year and assured that it would respond to DGCA.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned Air India that it may face action for breaking safety rules related to crew fatigue and training, according to government notices accessed by Reuters. Four government notices were sent to Air India on July 23, warning of potential enforcement action for 29 safety violations, including crew fatigue mismanagement, training lapses, and understaffed international flights.

Air India had self-reported safety violations to the DGCA last month, covering incidents from this year and last, following the deadly crash in Ahmedabad involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that killed 260 people.

Pilots Denied Rest, Shortage of Cabin Crew

The violations paint a troubling picture: pilots denied mandatory rest, gaps in simulator training, crew unprepared for high-altitude airports, and international flights operating with too few cabin crew. “Despite repeated warnings and past enforcement actions, deep-rooted flaws in compliance monitoring, crew planning, and training oversight remain unaddressed,” one notice stated. “The repeated breaches point to a serious failure in enforcing basic safety controls,” it added, underscoring a crisis of accountability at the heart of Air India's operations.

The DGCA criticised Air India for repeated safety compliance failures, despite multiple past warnings. The regulator warned that possible actions could include fines or the removal of senior executives. In a statement, Air India said the notices were linked to voluntary disclosures made over the past year and assured that it would respond to the regulator. The airline emphasized, “We remain firmly committed to the safety of our crew and passengers,” framing the disclosures as part of a broader effort to strengthen internal safety practices amid mounting scrutiny.