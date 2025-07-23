Ensuring that the Indian authorities were working with the UK's side on the issue, MEA categorically noted that "all mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism."

The Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday responded to the media report claiming that wrong bodies were sent to some of the British victims' families of the Air India crash. Ensuring that the Indian authorities were working with the UK's side on the issue, it categorically noted that "all mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism."

"We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention. In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements," the statement shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal read.

"All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue," it said.

Air India Plane Crash: Grieving Families in UK Say They Received Wrong Bodies

Two families in the United Kingdom have alleged that they received the wrong bodies of their loved ones killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. One family has reportedly postponed the funeral due to the mix-up, while another family found different body parts within the coffin they received.

The issue surfaced when Dr Fiona Wilcox, a coroner from inner west London, started confirming the identities of the repatriated British victims by comparing their DNA with samples submitted by their relatives.

It is expected that the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may raise this issue with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.