Kozhikode: An Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha returned to its origin shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue on Wednesday. The flight took off at 9:17 AM and landed safely back at Calicut International Airport at 11:12 AM. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft, provided refreshments to passengers, and the flight departed later.



According to the spokesperson, "One of our flights returned to Kohzikode, Kerala, after take-off due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed" Flight IX375, a Boeing 737-86N was scheduled to depart Kozhikode at 08:50 AM and arrive in Doha by 10:50 AM. The aircraft took off slightly behind schedule at 09:17 AM but was diverted back to Kozhikode shortly after departure. It was diverted to Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, as per Flightradar24.



Earlier on Tuesday, an Air India flight operating from Hong Kong to Delhi suffered an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after the aircraft landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The APU is a small engine located typically at the tail of an aircraft. It provides power to essential systems when the main engines are off, such as during boarding, disembarkation, or while the aircraft is parked at the gate.



According to the airline, the incident occurred while the aircraft was parked at the gate and passengers had begun to disembark. "Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.



"There was some damage to the aircraft; however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the statement read. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew members. The aircraft remains grounded at Delhi pending a technical evaluation and inspection by regulatory authorities, it added.