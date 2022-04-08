Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    The BSF, which is a nodal force has sent a letter seeking approval and extension of the services, is still awaiting the nod from the home ministry. 

    air courier service for CAPF forces halts veterans Opposition slam government
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    The air courier service for ferrying paramilitary personnel proceeding on leave or joining duties in Jammu and Kashmir expired on March 31 and the approval process from the Union Home Ministry has been entangled in a bureaucratic set-up. 

    The Border Security Force, which is a nodal force has sent a letter seeking approval and extension of the services, is still awaiting the nod from the home ministry. 

    Sources in the BSF told Asianet Newsable, "We have already sent the proposal and are awaiting approval from the government."

    The opposition has slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for suspending the air courier services which were a lifeline for the troops posted in hostile areas. 

    The main opposition party has alleged that the government always tries to take cheat the youth of this country in the garb of fake nationalism. 

    Congress also said that the government is trying to invite a scenario like Pulwama again. "We demand the early restoration of the service for the sake of our brave troops." 

    Former BSF ADG SK Sood too termed it as a negative step by the government. 

    The Pulwama incident happened because a huge number of troops gathered at a camp and terrorists got an opportunity to carry out an attack on them, he said. 

    "Air courier services provide convenience to troops, it takes less time in reaching the destination. I see it as a negative move by the government," the former BSF officer said. 

    What are air courier services?

    After the Pulwama attack of 2019, the government initiated the service to ferry the soldiers by air aiming to avoid any direct contact with terrorists and insurgents. 

    In the Pulwama attack, a total of 40 CRPF soldiers were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle hit the convoy in the Pulwama district. 

    The service was in operation since September 1 for seven months. 

    On February 21, 2019, the ministry had allowed the extension of air travel in respect of non-entitled personnel of CAPFs, AR (Assam Rifles) and  NSG deployed in the Kashmir Valley to travel by air. 

    The order allowed the facility of air travel to the jawans and other rank officers who were otherwise not entitled to travel by air.

    What comprises the CAPF?

    The CAPFs include the Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the National Security Guards.

    Advantages of air courier services

    The service provides safety and security. It also significantly cuts down the travel time on both the routes-from Jammu to Srinagar and back and from Jammu to Delhi and back.

    Also Read: Explained: Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Also Read: Revealed: China's gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bajrang Muni Das rape threat in Sitapur Police yet to be arrested NCW UP DGP

    5 days on, saffron-clad man who made rape threat in UP's Sitapur yet to be arrested

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped -adt

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped

    Bomb hoax calls scare in Bengaluru schools, bomb and dog squads rushed-ycb

    Hoax bomb e-mail creates panic in Bengaluru schools; premises vacated, cyber cops begin probe

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav -adt

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

    Woman wanting to become a mother gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Woman wanting a baby gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Pandya's wife Natasa sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Covid 19 booster shots available for adults from April 8

    Covid-19 booster shots available for adults from April 8

    Treat headaches naturally with these home remedies-dnm

    Treat headaches naturally with these home remedies

    Bahu Katrina Kaif in monokini; here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham reacted RBA

    'Bahu' Katrina Kaif in monokini; here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham reacted

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps snt

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon