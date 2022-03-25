Revealed: China's gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

In order to checkmate the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control, China's People's Liberation Army has made some changes in its strategies and decided to train the Tibetan kids in Mandarin, Bodhi and Hindi languages.

According to intelligence reports, China's PLA has incorporated the settlers along the LAC into its planning. Recently, a total of 120 Tibetan children aged between 6-9 years have been selected and sent to a boarding institute. These children are from the Nagri province that lies around the LAC. They will also be sent to Beijing for higher studies.

It must be noted that the Xi Jinping administration had already implemented Mandarin languages in schools in Tibet.

The change in strategy has been thought of after the Indian Army's Tibetan Special Frontier Force beat up the Chinese troops while the latter attempted to change the status quo of South Pangong Tso in August 2020.

As per the intelligence reports, the students aged between 10-18 years will be imparted language training in Mandarin, Bodhi and Hindi along with other military training at Shiquanhe Military camp. Prior to this, about 200 Tibetans children had gained military training at this camp.

According to China observers, the Chinese must be planning to induct more Tibetans cadets into its force because they have been brutally challenged by India's secret force that mainly comprises Tibetans settled along the LAC.

In the first phase, the training would be provided to the students of 11th and 12th while 12th passed out cadets will be serving in the People's Liberation Army for 3-5 years. The Chinese government will provide free higher education to youths who wish to join the PLA.

India's Tibetan Special Force

Just after the 1962 Sino-Indo war, the Special Frontier Force was established by the Intelligence Bureau. The secret outfit recruited Tibetan exiles.

It was initially named Establishment 22 (Major Gen Sujan Singh Uban, an Artillery officer who raised the group, named it after the 22 Mountain Regiment he commanded).

Later, it was renamed SFF. Currently, it is under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. Now, the secret force has a mixture of Tibetans and Gorkhas.

The units comprising the SFF are known as Vikas battalions.

