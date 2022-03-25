Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: China's gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    In order to checkmate the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control, China's People's Liberation Army has made some changes in its strategies and decided to train the Tibetan kids in Mandarin, Bodhi and Hindi languages. 

    China Tibet gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    In order to checkmate the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control, China's People's Liberation Army has made some changes in its strategies and decided to train the Tibetan kids in Mandarin, Bodhi and Hindi languages. 

    According to intelligence reports, China's PLA has incorporated the settlers along the LAC into its planning. Recently, a total of 120 Tibetan children aged between 6-9 years have been selected and sent to a boarding institute. These children are from the Nagri province that lies around the LAC. They will also be sent to Beijing for higher studies. 

    It must be noted that the Xi Jinping administration had already implemented Mandarin languages in schools in Tibet.

    The change in strategy has been thought of after the Indian Army's Tibetan Special Frontier Force beat up the Chinese troops while the latter attempted to change the status quo of South Pangong Tso in August 2020.

    As per the intelligence reports, the students aged between 10-18 years will be imparted language training in Mandarin, Bodhi and Hindi along with other military training at Shiquanhe Military camp. Prior to this, about 200 Tibetans children had gained military training at this camp.

    According to China observers, the Chinese must be planning to induct more Tibetans cadets into its force because they have been brutally challenged by India's secret force that mainly comprises Tibetans settled along the LAC.  

    In the first phase, the training would be provided to the students of 11th and 12th while 12th passed out cadets will be serving in the People's Liberation Army for 3-5 years. The Chinese government will provide free higher education to youths who wish to join the PLA.  

    India's Tibetan Special Force 

    Just after the 1962 Sino-Indo war, the Special Frontier Force was established by the Intelligence Bureau. The secret outfit recruited Tibetan exiles.

    It was initially named Establishment 22 (Major Gen Sujan Singh Uban, an Artillery officer who raised the group, named it after the 22 Mountain Regiment he commanded). 

    Later, it was renamed SFF. Currently, it is under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. Now, the secret force has a mixture of Tibetans and Gorkhas.

    The units comprising the SFF are known as Vikas battalions.

    Also Read: 23,000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi to 'take them back to China'

    Also Read: India warns China: You have no locus standi to comment on Kashmir

    Also Read: Explained: Sri Lanka's 'bad economics' an opportunity for India

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented - ADT

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented

    23000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi medical courses

    23,000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi to 'take them back to China'

    HAL debuts 19-seater civilian aircraft Hindustan 228 - ADT

    HAL debuts 19-seater civilian aircraft Hindustan 228

    Big setback for Mamata Banerjee govt CBI to probe Birbum violence gcw

    Big setback for Mamata Banerjee govt, CBI to probe Birbum violence

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN-ycb

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians MI bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Tendulkar gets special welcome on joining Mumbai Indians bubble

    We will end our lives Disha Salian parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish drb

    ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented - ADT

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say RBA

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say

    Yogi Adityanath 2 point 0 From Big B to Anupam Kher here s who could attend swearing in ceremony gcw

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: From Big B to Anupam Kher; here's who could attend swearing-in ceremony

    Recent Videos

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon
    Truth will come out: Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing - ycb

    'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

    Video Icon
    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon