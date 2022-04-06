Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was unanimously passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 9:10 PM IST

    The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was unanimously passed in Parliament's Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

    Once the Bill, which seeks to amend the 2005 Act, comes into force it will prohibit funding of any activity pertaining to weapons of mass destruction or WMD and their delivery systems.

    The 2005 Act barred the manufacturing and transfer of WMDs, and their means of delivery.

    Why was the bill needed?  

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha stated that the bill has been brought as there was a need for clauses against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery system as per the international obligations.

    What will the new Bill do?

    It sought to amend the existing law and also for financing, creation of financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity related to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

    The statement of the objects and reasons of the bill reads, 'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 seeks to prohibit financing of any activity related to WMDs and their delivery systems; empower the central government to freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing.'

    What are Weapons of Mass Destructions? 

    Since there is no clear-cut definition available for weapons of mass destruction in international law, it generally relates to nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. 

    As per the US Department of Homeland Security, "A weapon of mass destruction is a nuclear, radiological, chemical, biological, or other devices that are intended to harm a large number of people."

    FATF's recommendations 

    UN Security Council's financial sanctions and Financial Action Task Force's recommendations have mandated against the funding of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 9:10 PM IST
