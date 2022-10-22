Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIMIM hosts Biryani fest to woo Madhya Pradesh voters ahead of state assembly polls

    The AIMIM intends to run for 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh's Assembly elections in 2023. Candidates for AIMIM have also begun to work hard in cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur.

    AIMIM hosts Biryani fest to woo Madhya Pradesh voters ahead of state assembly polls - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has launched an uncommon campaign to woo voters ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party is organising a biryani festival in the state to engage more people and strengthen the party in Bhopal.

    People are going to the feast and being treated to delicious biryani under the Atithi Devon Bhava, according to AIMIM leader and Narela seat contender Peerzada Tauqir Nizami.

    Nizami claimed that approximately 25 thousand people had joined the party in the Narela Assembly of Bhopal alone, where 40 per cent of the people are Muslim.

    "We aim to increase AIMIM members to above 10 lakh before the assembly elections. People are eagerly coming to Owaisi. To introduce visitors to Narela Hyderabadi, we are also serving biryani feasts. After Owaisi, Biryani is India's second most popular dish," he said. 

    Several AIMIM leaders claim that the party has over one lakh members in Madhya Pradesh.

    Owaisi supporters are ecstatic about the success of the urban areas in the first elections. Simultaneously, tensions in Congress have risen.

    Congress has suffered greatly due to AIMIM's entry into the civic polls. AIMIM plans to run for 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 elections. AIMIM contenders have begun working hard in cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur.

    In the recently held municipal elections, approximately seven councillors were elected in many cities, including Khandwa and Burhanpur. AIMIM ruined Congress' game in Burhanpur Municipal Corporation. Madhuri Patel of the BJP defeated Shahnaz Ismail Alam of the Congress by a thousand votes in the Burhanpur Mayoral election.

    Also Read: On PM Modi's 'now we release cheetahs' comment, here's what Asaduddin Owaisi said

    Also Read: Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Also Read: Gyanvapi Masjid Case: This will push society back to '80s', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army's Advanced Light Helicopter sent distress call to ATC before crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Report AJR

    Army's Advanced Light Helicopter sent distress call to ATC before crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Report

    PM Modi to attend 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in MP today: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to attend 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in MP today: All you need to know

    At least 15 killed, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa AJR

    At least 15 killed, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers AJR

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report AJR

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena glad to go home with 3 points after win over Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena glad to go home with 3 points after win over Chennaiyin FC

    Diwali 2022: Pamper your pets to the fullest this festive season sur

    Diwali 2022: Pamper your pets to the fullest this festive season

    Army's Advanced Light Helicopter sent distress call to ATC before crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Report AJR

    Army's Advanced Light Helicopter sent distress call to ATC before crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Report

    Bigg Boss 16 After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show drb

    Bigg Boss 16: After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces 'immediate ban' on new handgun sales in latest gun control action AJR

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces 'immediate ban' on new handgun sales in latest gun control action

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon