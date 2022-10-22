AIMIM hosts Biryani fest to woo Madhya Pradesh voters ahead of state assembly polls

The AIMIM intends to run for 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh's Assembly elections in 2023. Candidates for AIMIM have also begun to work hard in cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has launched an uncommon campaign to woo voters ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party is organising a biryani festival in the state to engage more people and strengthen the party in Bhopal.

People are going to the feast and being treated to delicious biryani under the Atithi Devon Bhava, according to AIMIM leader and Narela seat contender Peerzada Tauqir Nizami.

Nizami claimed that approximately 25 thousand people had joined the party in the Narela Assembly of Bhopal alone, where 40 per cent of the people are Muslim.

"We aim to increase AIMIM members to above 10 lakh before the assembly elections. People are eagerly coming to Owaisi. To introduce visitors to Narela Hyderabadi, we are also serving biryani feasts. After Owaisi, Biryani is India's second most popular dish," he said.

Several AIMIM leaders claim that the party has over one lakh members in Madhya Pradesh.

Owaisi supporters are ecstatic about the success of the urban areas in the first elections. Simultaneously, tensions in Congress have risen.

Congress has suffered greatly due to AIMIM's entry into the civic polls. AIMIM plans to run for 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 elections. AIMIM contenders have begun working hard in cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Burhanpur.

In the recently held municipal elections, approximately seven councillors were elected in many cities, including Khandwa and Burhanpur. AIMIM ruined Congress' game in Burhanpur Municipal Corporation. Madhuri Patel of the BJP defeated Shahnaz Ismail Alam of the Congress by a thousand votes in the Burhanpur Mayoral election.

