Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi Masjid Case: This will push society back to '80s', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Asaddudin Owaisi admitted that everything he had feared was unfolding in front of his eyes and that the Varanasi court's decision would cause discord and a slew of similar lawsuits.
     

    Gyanvapi Masjid Case: This will push society back to '80s', says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 8:53 PM IST

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi challenged the Varanasi court's ruling, which allowed Hindu worshippers seeking permission to offer prayers to Hindu deities at the Gyanvapi Masjid complex on Monday. Owaisi expressed concern about what was happening in the country, implying that the order was invalid and that the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee's plea should not have been rejected.

    Asaddudin Owaisi is a qualified advocate, the AIMIM shared 'Barrister' Owaisi's press conference on the Gyanvapi Masjid case. Owaisi admitted that everything he had feared was unfolding before his eyes and that the Varanasi court's decision would result in discord and a series of similar lawsuits.

     

    "Now, following today's (Varanasi court's) order, a new cycle of litigation will begin," Owaisi said, noting that the development would push society back to the '1980s and 1990s.'

    "God forbid, if we return to the '1980s and 1990s,' destabilisation will reign," said the AIMIM chief. Contrary to district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh's order allowing the suit's maintainability, the AIMIM stated that he hoped the Varanasi court would handle the case differently.

    "I thought they'd deal with the suit as they say in English, nip it in the bud," Owaisi said, "but now I feel like the course of the trial will develop like it did in the Babri Masjid case."

    In a press conference, the senior politician referred to documents and submissions from the Muslim side, seemingly determined to correct the Gyanvapi Masjid case in favour of the mosque committee. He challenged the court's decision, in which Judge Vishvesh ruled that the Places of Worship Act do not bar the suit filed by Hindu petitioners.

    Owaisi stated, "What is the significance of the Act on Places of Worship? The Supreme Court ruled in the Babri Masjid case that the status quo must be maintained after August 15, 1947. However, they now claim that the Act does not bar the matter. Now, watch how the number of cases on the subject grows."

    This came after the court ruled that the Act imposed no bar on the suit claiming the right to worship idols installed in the endowment, within the temple premises, or outside. According to Judge Vishvesh, the defendants, i.e. the mosque committee, failed to demonstrate that the plaintiff's suit was barred by the Uttar Pradesh Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983.

    "How will it affect the country? The aftermath will be such that destabilising effects will be on the rise," Owaisi added.

    The AIMIM chief stated that the Muslim side would now appeal to the Supreme Court but that the order, which was issued earlier today, would not destabilise the country and would not result in several cases similar to the Gyanvapi Masjid case.

    Also Read: Gyanvapi Mosque verdict: Big win for Hindu side, Varanasi court upholds maintainability, hearing to continue

    Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque: Hindus claim 'shivling' found, Muslims say it's a fountain

    Also Read: 'Baba mil gaye', claims Hindu side as Gyanvapi mosque survey ends

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry snt

    Centre's ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry

    Centre working on automated toll collection, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre working on automated toll collection, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking - adt

    IIM-Bangalore declared as India's best B-school in FT MiM ranking

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery - adt

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

    Recent Stories

    Centre ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry snt

    Centre's ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry

    britain King Charles III quotes William Shakespeare to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in first Parliament address snt

    King Charles III quotes William Shakespeare to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in first Parliament address

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her ample curves in sparkly bra and shorts RBA

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her ample curves in sparkly bra and shorts

    Prince Andrew banned from wearing military uniform to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; here's why - adt

    Prince Andrew banned from wearing military uniform to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; here's why

    football Revealed: Why Graham Potter left Brighton to become Chelsea's new manager snt

    Revealed: Why Graham Potter left Brighton to become Chelsea's new manager

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon