    On PM Modi's 'now we release cheetahs' comment, here's what Asaduddin Owaisi said

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat today, saying that the country has progressed from releasing pigeons to releasing cheetahs; Asaduddin Owaisi added 'rapists' to the list.

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, commented on the Bilkis Bano case amid a new controversy sparked by the Gujarat government's submission in the Supreme Court that the order for the release of the 11 convicts came from the Union Home Ministry. On the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat, saying that the country had progressed from releasing pigeons to releasing cheetahs, following the same comments, the AIMIM chief added 'rapists' to the list.

     

    According to the Gujarat government, the CBI opposed the release of the Bilkis Bano rape convicts, but they were released due to their good behaviour and having served their sentence. On Wednesday, it was revealed that one of the 11 accused, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, molested a woman on parole in June 2020.

    Following the new information, the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked about the definition of 'good behaviour.' She tweeted, "Achhe log, achhe din. Is molesting a form of 'good behaviour' for Beti?"

     

    Mahua Moitra mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party by claiming that, if they were to win again, the BJP's election manifesto would include a pledge to free all 'sanskari' rapists and murders on every national holiday.

     

     

    The Trinamool MP had previously stated that the Centre had granted a blanket remission to all 11 instead of considering their cases individually. Mahua also said that each convict spent approximately four years on parole.

