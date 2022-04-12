After hijab, halal and row over vendors, BJP leader wants names of 300 roads changed in B'luru

As the dust over issues like hijab, halal and ban on Muslim vendors, and other issues is yet to settle down, BJP leader NR Ramesh wants to change the names of 300 roads on the City.

After issues like Hijab, Halal, ban on Muslim vendors near the temple, ban of Muslim fruit vendors, statue artists, now there is a demand to change names of streets names after Muslims and Christians has come up.

BJP leader NR Ramesh said a representation has been given to BBMP Commissioner Gaurab Gupta to change the names of 300 roads in Bengaluru and name roads and streets after eminent personalities who have contributed to the image and growth of India and Karnataka and social work.

"People name some streets after their faith like Bismillah Nagar and I am not against it. But why should some roads be named after Tipu sultan and Britishers who treated us like slaves? For example Victoria Hospital and Victoria Road are named after the British queen, similarly, Albert street, Millers Road, Richmond Town, Frazer Town, Benson Town and others are named after Britishers," said NR Ramesh. He said the names indicate slavery of Indians at the hands of the British and I appealed the BBMP to change it at the earliest.

The issue is taken at a time when the atmosphere is already polarised. It is said the BJP leader has also listed Mosque Road in Fraze Town, Enayathulla Mekhri Circle, Ali Asker Road, and others also to be changed.

