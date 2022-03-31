Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack against CM Basavaraj Bommai over Halal controversy. Alleging the CM of deliberately remaining mute over Hindu groups creating Halal issue and resorting to polarisation, Kumaraswamy said 'act if you are a man'.

After days of Halal issue being raked up by Hindu groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and others, former CM HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Upset over the recent development in state and extreme religious polarisation by Hindu groups, Kumaraswamy accused CM of wilfully neglecting the issue. "I cannot remain silent over the issue. When the people were dying on the streets due to Covid and lack of oxygen, where were these VHP and Bajrang Dal. Shortage of doctors in hospitals and government failure, farmers are suffering, will these anti-social elements come to help? The Halal is a tradition from ages ago and has it harmed your health? They (VHP, Bajrang Dal) are giving representation to tahsildars and moving around with saffron scarves and creating division in society. I dare CM Bommai to take action against them, is he blind to this issue? Take action if you are a man?," said Kumaraswamy.

CT Ravi justifies his Economic Jihad remark:

BJP General Secretary CT Ravi who expressed solidarity with such groups by calling Halal as 'economic jihad, said,"What is wrong in saying it. As per Halal, Muslims have to do business among themselves and what is wrong in others asking for it (Jhatka meat)."

CM Bommai reacts:

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's allegation and his challenge, CM Bommai said, "The question of manliness does not arise as there is no law and order issue in the past and the same will be continued. It is my duty to protect the peace and I will do it."

Meanwhile, as the Ugadi and Hostodku will be celebrated on April 2 and 3, the Hindu groups have taken their 'boycott Halal meat' campaign to JDS' citadel Mandya and Ramanagara and set up Jhatka meat stall.