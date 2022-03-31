Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'

    Former CM HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack against CM Basavaraj Bommai over Halal controversy. Alleging the CM of deliberately remaining mute over Hindu groups creating Halal issue and resorting to polarisation, Kumaraswamy said 'act if you are a man'.

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    After days of Halal issue being raked up by Hindu groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and others, former CM HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

    Upset over the recent development in state and extreme religious polarisation by Hindu groups, Kumaraswamy accused CM of wilfully neglecting the issue. "I cannot remain silent over the issue. When the people were dying on the streets due to Covid and lack of oxygen, where were these VHP and Bajrang Dal. Shortage of doctors in hospitals and government failure, farmers are suffering, will these anti-social elements come to help? The Halal is a tradition from ages ago and has it harmed your health? They (VHP, Bajrang Dal) are giving representation to tahsildars and moving around with saffron scarves and creating division in society. I dare CM Bommai to take action against them, is he blind to this issue? Take action if you are a man?," said Kumaraswamy.

    CT Ravi justifies his Economic Jihad remark:

    BJP General Secretary CT Ravi who expressed solidarity with such groups by calling Halal as 'economic jihad, said,"What is wrong in saying it. As per Halal, Muslims have to do business among themselves and what is wrong in others asking for it (Jhatka meat)."

    CM Bommai reacts:

    Reacting to Kumaraswamy's allegation and his challenge, CM Bommai said, "The question of manliness does not arise as there is no law and order issue in the past and the same will be continued. It is my duty to protect the peace and I will do it."

    Meanwhile, as the Ugadi and Hostodku will be celebrated on April 2 and 3, the Hindu groups have taken their 'boycott Halal meat' campaign to JDS' citadel Mandya and Ramanagara and set up Jhatka meat stall.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centres policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre's policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED - adt

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED

    J-K Police shares The Untold Kashmir Files story-dnm

    J&K Police shares ‘The Untold Kashmir Files’ story

    Can lay down my life for country: Arvind Kejriwal after residence vandalised - adt

    Can lay down my life for country: Arvind Kejriwal after residence vandalised

    DRDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy announced for JRF RA Know eligibility criteria age limit more gcw

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy announced for JRF, RA; Know eligibility criteria, age limit, more

    Recent Stories

    Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe named Afghanistan's new head coach snt

    Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe named Afghanistan's new head coach

    Centres policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre's policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari

    DIY Ghee masks: Super powerful face packs that can create wonders for your skin-dnm

    DIY Ghee masks: Super powerful face packs that can create wonders for your skin

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif the man who could be Pakistan s new PM gcw

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif, the man who could be Pakistan's new PM?

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED - adt

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon