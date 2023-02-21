After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

The Bharataiya Janata Party, which severed ties with ally NPP last month before the February 27 assembly election, claimed that the ruling party was attempting to stall a 'wave of BJP' in the state.

Meghalaya chief minister and President of the National People's Party (NPP), Conrad K Sangma, said that neither he nor his party had any role in denying permission for PM Modi's election rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.

The Sports Department has informed the West Garo Hills district authorities that permission for the PM's rally cannot be granted due to construction debris.

The Bharataiya Janata Party, which severed ties with ally NPP last month before the February 27 assembly election, claimed that the ruling party was attempting to stall a 'wave of BJP' in the state. In his statement, the chief minister said that the BJP's accusation was false as the Election Commission grants permissions for rallies, and the district administration is now a part of it.

"The Indian Election Commission grants all permissions. So there is no say from the NPP or my side. Bringing our name into it is completely inappropriate. Many of my rallies were even denied permission," said Sangma. Adding that such incidents happen during elections, the BJP has made this a major issue.

"The stadium is divided into two sections. The first section includes the recently inaugurated football stadium. The other party includes an indoor stadium and a swimming pool, which is still under construction, as we have said," he explained. Also, Sangam said denying permission could be due to the large crowd the PM would draw.

"It's a given that when PM Modi holds a programme, the audience will be massive. So, I believe the district administration might have felt that as it is a natural turf, and if a large number of people come, it will damage the natural turf, and there is no parking facility there," he said.

The BJP questioned how a stadium could be declared 'incomplete and unavailable' for the Prime Minister's rally just two months after his inauguration. Last December 16, the stadium was inaugurated.

(With inputs from PTI)

