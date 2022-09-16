Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bizarre! After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    A 40-year-old Vadodara woman was astounded to learn that her husband, with whom she had been married for eight years, had previously been a woman and had undergone a sex-change operation, according to police.

    Sheetal* accused Dr Viraj Vardhan (earlier Vijaita) of 'unnatural sex' and cheating in a first information report (FIR) filed in the Gotri police station, naming his family members in the complaint.

    According to the TOI report, the complainant met Viraj, a Delhi resident, nine years ago through a matrimonial website. Her late ex-husband was killed in a car accident in 2011, leaving her with a 14-year-old daughter.

    "They married formally in February 2014 in the family presence and even went on honeymoon to Kashmir," according to the police. "However, the man did not consummate the marriage and continued to make excuses for several days." When she pressured him, he claimed that an accident he had years ago in Russia rendered him incapable of having sex," an official explained in a statement. The accused had assured the wife that he would recover completely

    In January 2020, he told her he wanted to have obesity surgery and left for Kolkata. The individual, who now identifies as a man, later revealed the truth, explaining how he underwent a sex-reassignment procedure while he was away.

    He allegedly began having 'unnatural sex' with the woman and threatened to bring hell down on her if she told anyone.

    According to police inspector M K Gurjar, the accused was brought from Delhi to Vadodara and detained.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 6:43 PM IST
